Calvin and Hobbes-inspired comic strip offers life advice for creatives

Click the image to see the full illustrated infographic

Choosing to be an illustrator, graphic designer or any other creative professional can sometimes make others sceptical of your career choice. Going freelance also comes with its set-backs, as others veer towards society's view of what it means to work (and have fun).

With this surrounding scepticism, it can be hard to stay focussed and inspired, let alone creative. Author of the universally loved comic strip Calvin and Hobbes, Bill Watterson knows this process all-too-well, facing a wide range of challenges on his journey to success.

Zen Pencils have created this ace comic strip to go alongside an inspiration speech Watterson once performed. In it, there is some seriously life-affirming advice for creatives with this adorable illustrated infographic of sorts. Filled with inspiration, it will push you to follow your dreams and of course, make you smile – a lot. Keep on truckin'!

[via High Existence]

