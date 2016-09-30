20 most important design principles illustrated

Are you familiar with all of these design principles?

One of the most frustrating parts of a designer and creative director's job is receiving vague feedback from a client. They want the design to 'pop', to have more 'edge', but what are they trying to say with these buzzwords?

To help both creatives and clients explain what they're getting at, the team at Design School have created this infographic which outlines 20 of the most important design principles.

Phrases like negative space and contrast might seem like basic terminology to seasoned designers, but to those not well versed in the language this should provide an invaluable insight.