Clever Inside Out 2 infographic shows the power of colour in emotional marketing

published

What happens when emotions combine?

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 reprises the successful character designs of the first film, with the powerful use of colour to represent and personify the emotions of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust.

Over on X, a marketing and copywriting specialist has delved deeper. If colours are combinations of the primaries, what happens if we combine different emotions. The result is an infographic showing the colour combinations for more complex emotions ranging from nostalgia to resentment.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

