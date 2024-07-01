Clever Inside Out 2 infographic shows the power of colour in emotional marketing

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 reprises the successful character designs of the first film, with the powerful use of colour to represent and personify the emotions of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust.

Over on X, a marketing and copywriting specialist has delved deeper. If colours are combinations of the primaries, what happens if we combine different emotions. The result is an infographic showing the colour combinations for more complex emotions ranging from nostalgia to resentment.

A post shared by Six Seconds (@6secondseq) A photo posted by on

The 'emotional intelligence network' Six Seconds says the visual helps us consider complex mixes of feelings that "don’t cancel out but rather layer up". But it will also be interesting for anyone considering the power of colour theory in emotional marketing. I'm not sure about all of these. I'd say irony is a technique more than an emotion, but it does show more some of the subtle mixes of emotions that we can communicate. And some people are saying they finally understand the MasterCard branding.