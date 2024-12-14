5 essential bits of kit for a digital artist this Christmas
From 2-in-1 laptops to a top-spec stylus, we've thought of everything.
It's getting dangerously close to Christmas, and this can be a very stressful time for last-minute shoppers (guilty). If you're like me, then chances are you still have a few people to tick off your list, and if one of them happens to be a digital artist then you're in the right place. Ignore all of the novelty art sets, we know exactly where to find the Christmas presents creatives really want.
It can be tricky shopping for artists, especially if you don't have an interest in their niche or know which tools they specifically need, and that's why we've put together plenty of gift guides for creatives based on top-spec products that we've used ourselves and can confidently recommend.
In this case, you'll find suggestions in this guide for deals on the best laptops for drawing, as well as the best tablets with a stylus pen for sketching. Not forgetting the top Apple Pencil alternatives, and more budget-friendly options for digital artists including notebooks, and tools. Hopefully, this gift guide can help with your Christmas shopping or at the very least offer some inspiration.
Save $500: We know this is an extremely pricey recommendation to start off with, but this HP 2-in-1 laptop is a top choice for digital artists thanks to the responsive 14-inch OLED touchscreen, sturdy 360° hinge, and the included stylus. It's one of our top picks in our guide to the best laptops for drawing, and we also gave it 4.5 stars in our HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) review.
Save $70: There's a great deal right now on Apple's 10th generation tablet (2022), with a 10.9-inch screen and A14 chip.
This isn't the iPad we would usually recommend for digital artists – see our guide to the best iPad for drawing – but at this value price, it's the perfect introduction to drawing on a tablet for any beginner artist, and great for tasks like notetaking and general use.
Save $100: This drawing tablet from XPPen is a little bit pricey (probably not suitable as a stocking filler) but worth every penny if you're supporting a digital artist who's getting serious about their work.
The best thing about this Magic Drawing Pad tablet is that it's 12.2 inches wide, and standalone, meaning there's no need for a computer to sync it up to. It also has a camera and can be used for other creative outlets like gaming, music, streaming, e-books and photography, so it's a pretty good investment really.
Save $17: If you're looking for an affordable stylus alternative to the Apple Pencil then let us introduce you to the Logitech Crayon. It's compatible with nearly all iPad models (be sure to double-check) and offers tilt support, 7.5 hours of battery life, and pixel-precise accuracy for drawing and sketching.
You can also save $20 on the USB-C model from Amazon (for iPads with USB-C ports).
Save 49%: Not everything has to be digital, and this luxury soft-cover Moleskine notebook is a hit with artists. It comes in an array of colours and is ruled/lined with 192 pages for keeping track of your thoughts, project ideas and general notes.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly.