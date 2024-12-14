It's getting dangerously close to Christmas, and this can be a very stressful time for last-minute shoppers (guilty). If you're like me, then chances are you still have a few people to tick off your list, and if one of them happens to be a digital artist then you're in the right place. Ignore all of the novelty art sets, we know exactly where to find the Christmas presents creatives really want.

It can be tricky shopping for artists, especially if you don't have an interest in their niche or know which tools they specifically need, and that's why we've put together plenty of gift guides for creatives based on top-spec products that we've used ourselves and can confidently recommend.

In this case, you'll find suggestions in this guide for deals on the best laptops for drawing, as well as the best tablets with a stylus pen for sketching. Not forgetting the top Apple Pencil alternatives, and more budget-friendly options for digital artists including notebooks, and tools. Hopefully, this gift guide can help with your Christmas shopping or at the very least offer some inspiration.

Apple iPad 10th Generation 64GB : was $349 now $279 at Amazon Save $70: There's a great deal right now on Apple's 10th generation tablet (2022), with a 10.9-inch screen and A14 chip. This isn't the iPad we would usually recommend for digital artists – see our guide to the best iPad for drawing – but at this value price, it's the perfect introduction to drawing on a tablet for any beginner artist, and great for tasks like notetaking and general use.

Arrives before Xmas XPPen Magic Drawing Pad: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Save $100: This drawing tablet from XPPen is a little bit pricey (probably not suitable as a stocking filler) but worth every penny if you're supporting a digital artist who's getting serious about their work. The best thing about this Magic Drawing Pad tablet is that it's 12.2 inches wide, and standalone, meaning there's no need for a computer to sync it up to. It also has a camera and can be used for other creative outlets like gaming, music, streaming, e-books and photography, so it's a pretty good investment really.