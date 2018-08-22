Amazon Bank Holiday sale deals: Microsoft Surface prices slashed

If you're on the hunt for a lightweight, powerful tablet PC, your search could be over. With its excellent battery life and superb screen, the Microsoft Surface Pro is popular with digital creatives for a reason. And at the knock-down prices it's more tempting than ever. Grab it as part of the Amazon bank holiday sale until 11:59 BST on 29 August.

Artists who need to work digitally on the move, with the option to switch to a conventional laptop setup, have already been heaping glowing praise on the Microsoft Surface Pro. These models boast 2.5 times more performance than the Surface Pro 3, as well as 13.5 hours of video playback.

On top of this, the Surface Pro 12.3-inch has 3:2 aspect ratio, a 5.0MP front-facing camera and a TPM chip for enterprise security. With a tilt for artistic shading and increased sensitivity, digital creatives can bring their visions to life more easily than before.

There's also some brilliant offers to be had on Microsoft's touchscreen Surface laptop. But be quick, these deals are on for a limited time only and we don't expect any of them to hang around for long.

The best Amazon bank holiday sale Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3-inch tablet PC: £649.99 (was £949.99) Save: £400 - Pairing performance and versatility, the Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3-inch is perfect for artists thanks to its increased touch screen sensitivity. Compatible with the Surface Dial and the Surface Pen, you can save 32% now. DEAL ENDS 11:59pm 29 Sept.