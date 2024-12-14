2D art of the week: Sophia Du

The Walt Disney Animation Studios and Netflix artist offers a closer look at her use of colour and light to capture mood in an image.

2D art of the week; Sophia Du artwork
(Image credit: Sophia Du)

Sophia Du is a background and visual development artist from the San Francisco Bay Area. She's currently freelance but her clients include TItmouse and Netflix as well as interning at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Sophia has a passion for using colour, light, and design to capture mood in her digital paintings.

Using a mixture of Procreate and Photoshop, Sophia creates softly beautiful art work that perfectly evokes a sense of emotion and place. We have some of the best Procreate tutorials that will help you start learning Sophia's app of choice. If you're new to Procreate, you'll need an iPad too - read our best iPad for drawing guide to see which is best for you.

