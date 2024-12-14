2D art of the week: Sophia Du

Sophia Du is a background and visual development artist from the San Francisco Bay Area. She's currently freelance but her clients include TItmouse and Netflix as well as interning at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Sophia has a passion for using colour, light, and design to capture mood in her digital paintings.

Using a mixture of Procreate and Photoshop, Sophia creates softly beautiful art work that perfectly evokes a sense of emotion and place. We have some of the best Procreate tutorials that will help you start learning Sophia's app of choice. If you're new to Procreate, you'll need an iPad too - read our best iPad for drawing guide to see which is best for you.

You can see more of Sophia's work on her website, which includes her portfolio, resume and contact details.

The Last of Us

(Image credit: Sophia Du)

“In the lonely wreckage of a world overrun by monsters, Ellie dreams of what used to be.”

Return

(Image credit: Sophia Du)

“On the night of the Hungry Ghost Festival, a young woman returns to the ruins of her home village to honour a childhood friend.”

Reunion

(Image credit: Sophia Du)

“After a decade spent apart, a hunter receives an unexpected visit at the Hungry Ghost Festival.”

Catwoman's Escape

(Image credit: Sophia Du)

“Catwoman in her element, surrounded by a chaotic city and evading pursuit. The tilted angle and tight framing are intended to evoke a feeling of excitement and uncertainty.”

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).