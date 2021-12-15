Designing for Tomorrow, Today: free webinar available to watch now

Last month, Creative Bloq was delighted to host Designing for Tomorrow, Today, a webinar for design professionals and industry thought leaders. The talk explored the challenges of designing for the future and is available to watch now.

Creative Bloq's senior news editor Daniel Piper was joined by an exciting panel of speakers with experience in various areas of design, from UX to branding to animation and VFX.

(Image credit: Future)

Hosted by Creative Bloq's senior news editor Daniel Piper, the panel included Katherina Tudball, creative director at global brand agency Superunion, which has created work for countless big brands; Dylan Sisson from Pixar animation studio; and Yuhki Yamashita, VP of product and design at design platform Figma.

The discussion draws on experience working on design projects for various major brands and organisations, from Uber to the BBC. From working in design during a pandemic to how the world of design has shifted over the last five years, the talk explores how the industry has changed in recent times, and how it might evolve over the coming years. As well as acknowledging the struggles of working in uncertain times, the panellists all offer their own inspiring thoughts and advice about the future of collaboration in design.

From established designers to industry leaders, this webinar will offer ideas, inspiration and even a little provocation for even the most seasoned creative professionals, or those with a passion for art, branding and design.

Designing for Tomorrow, Today: Navigating the Future of Design is presented in partnership with Figma, the design platform for teams who build products together. Born on the Web, Figma helps teams create, share, test, and ship better designs from start to finish.