Wacom reveals supercharged creative tool

Today Wacom announced an update to one of its flagship products, the MobileStudio Pro 16. A firm favourite among creative professionals, Wacom's creative pen computer is now armed with even more power and features to help maintain its position as one of the best graphics tablets (a lot) of money can buy.

Under the hood of this high-end mobile device you'll find an Intel Core i7 Quad core processor and NVIDIA Quadro graphics card (a P1000 4GB GDDR5 if you want specifics), the combination of which promising to provide all the power needed to run even the heaviest creative software applications.

The update also sees Thunderbolt 3 connectivity thrown in to the mix, it's 40Gbps speed making it up to eight times faster than USB 3.0 and providing the ability to run two 4K displays hassle-free. Add to that the convenience a Thunderbolt connection offers (to virtually any display and with a variety of protocols), and a new ‘Backdoor’ feature making it easy to upgrade the SSD and DDR memory whenever you need to and you've got a pretty impressive piece of kit.

(Image credit: Wacom)

The update will come as welcome news to any creative thinking of adding this powerful drawing device to their arsenal. However at over £3000 per unit, the MobileStudio Pro 16 is is far from cheap. But for professionals thinking of making a purchase, there's never been a better time to invest.

The revamped MobileStudio Pro 16 will be available to purchase this month, with an updated MobileStudio Pro 13 set to follow later this year. For more information and full specs on today's new offering, head over to the Wacom website. In the meantime, you'll find the best prices on both models currently available below.