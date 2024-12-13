Rolls-Royce has just dropped the most beautiful (and pretentious) toy car ever

You don't want to know the price tag.

Rolls-Royce miniature car Cameo
(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

Looking for stocking fillers? Then I have great news. Rolls-Royce is branching out into toys – sorry, I mean home decor.

While Jaguar is busy causing controversy with its radical Type 00 EV, the rival British heritage car brand has announced the launch of the Cameo, "an exquisite miniature sculpture" that captures the "essence of Rolls-Royce motor cars in their most elegant form". It's the most beautiful (and ridiculous) toy car ever made.

Rolls-Royce miniature car Cameo
(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

