Looking for stocking fillers? Then I have great news. Rolls-Royce is branching out into toys – sorry, I mean home decor.

While Jaguar is busy causing controversy with its radical Type 00 EV, the rival British heritage car brand has announced the launch of the Cameo, "an exquisite miniature sculpture" that captures the "essence of Rolls-Royce motor cars in their most elegant form". It's the most beautiful (and ridiculous) toy car ever made.

As you would hope, Rolls-Royce doesn't cut corners when it comes to making a miniature vehicle. The Cameo showcases an incredible attention to detail executed in luxury materials. We're told it's built from the same oak and polished aluminium used in full-scale Rolls-Royce cars, and it comes with self-levelling Rolls-Royce centre caps, which allow the ‘RR’ monogram to remain upright as the wheels turn.

The design is intended as a homage to early open-tops while the process is intended to parallel the way cars are handcrafted at Goodwood today. That means you have to build it yourself by fitting two sections together to create the classic two-tone finish.

The oak body magnetically attaches to the aluminium chassis, "emulating a seminal stage in the Home of Rolls-Royce assembly journey". This is known as the ‘marriage’, when the body is mounted to the drivetrain. Next, the 3D-printed interior has to be installed. This is painted in Rolls-Royce's signature Grace White hue.

Inside, the Cameo sports 3D-printed components trimmed in the same Arctic White leather as in full-scale Rolls-Royce cars. It even comes with a driver wearing a white cap.

Yohan Benchetrit, from Bespoke Design at Rolls-Royce, said: “Creating Cameo was a wonderful creative challenge. The purity and abstract nature of the form empowered us to distill the fundamental principles of Rolls‑Royce styling into a playful sculptural piece. Cameo is crafted to captivate and delight, enabling our clients to enjoy the marque’s peerless craftsmanship and artistry in their own homes.”

And the price? Just $5,500 from Rolls-Royce showrooms and Private Office boutiques. That actually doesn't sound bad considering how much you can pay for a Lego Marvel logo. Alternatively, you could pick up one of the best 3D printers and design your own miniature stocking filler.