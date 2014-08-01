Font of the day: Bariol

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bariol by Atipo

Designed by Spanish studio Atipo, Bariol has already proved a massive hit with designers across the board. Crafted with versatily and readability in mind, the brand new, slightly rounded typeface is available in four weights.

The font is readable even at small scales and can be used as corporate typography, packaging design, infographics and even editorial design. You can download Bariol regular and italic for free by just 'paying' with a tweet or you can get the complete font family from as little as €3.

