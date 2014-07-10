A day in the life of a 3D web comic character

Click image to enlarge

This charming scene was created as part of Benoit Regimbal's day job as art director for MilkPresso, and hidden in it are characters from the Korean studio's web comic Daily Life.

"I loved finding fun situations to put the characters in," says Regimbal. "Climbing in the gym, jumping in the pool, there were so many opportunities to make this interesting.

"Once the main modelling was done, I created simple shaders for everything. I did not want to paint or texture anything, so I focused on different colours and shaders to make everything pop," Regimbal says. "I used one main light to set the tone, and some omnis to change the mood in areas of the building."

Regimba used mental ray to render the scene: "I still have lots to learn in mental ray to optimise my render time - hopefully I can fix that for the next piece," he says.

This article originally appeared in 3D World issue 180.