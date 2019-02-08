The Valentine's Day gifts every designer will want

Ahh Valentine's Day. For some the most romantic day of the year, for others, a huge pain in the ass. Whichever way you look at it, the last thing you want is to be in the proverbial dog house with your other half because you forgot to mark the occasion. But designers and artists are notoriously hard to buy for, so what can you get them to best describe how you feel? Luckily for you, we've found a number of items that are sure to make the creative love of your life smile.

01. LEGO Puppy/Bee

You can always rely on LEGO when looking for the perfect gift. Over the past few years, the humble little brick has been transformed into various new Brick Headz designs, which includes this adorable Valentine's Day Puppy. It may not be the furry, four-legged friend your loved one might want, but it's a pretty great – less messy – alternative. There's also a really lovely LEGO Valentine's Bee design too (click the arrow to see image above), if you prefer. But hurry, both these little guys are flying off the shelves.

02. You're my Lobster Valentine's Day card

Even if Valentine's Day isn't you thing, the very least you can do is buy the love in your life a card. This You're my Lobster design is one of many fun screenprinted designs from Sarah Chapman of Little Red Sparrow. Not only do we love the illustrations, we're big fans of how Chapman has balanced the mushy love aspect with tongue-in-cheek humour.

03. Bath Tray

Artists and designers are busy people, so downtime is vital. This gorgeous bath board is the perfect excuse to relax and unwind with your favourite book or movie while having a long hot soak. But forget wrapping this gift up, get it set up over a hot bath, ready and waiting for your loved one when they get home for maximum brownie points.

04. Alessi Espresso Coffee Maker

If there's one thing lots of creatives rely on, it's coffee. So what better way to say I love you than with this beautifully designed Alessi six-cup espresso coffee maker. Richard Snapper is the man behind the design, which was the first espresso coffee maker in Alessi's history and the the first Alessi item exhibited at the MOMA in New York. Made of 18/10 stainless steel and a cast iron handle, this highly stylish yet functional item is sure to go down a treat with any coffee-loving creative.

05. Hotel Chocolat Valentine's Sleekster

You can't go wrong with a box of chocolates on Valentine's Day, especially when they're from quality British chocolatier Hotel Chocolat. This special Valentine's Day Sleekster set is making our mouth's water just looking at them. Made to share, the box includes 27 irresistible heart-shaped chocolate caramels, fruits, tipples and pralines.

06. Solid Heart Necklace

Nothing says Valentine's day quite a like a heart, so we couldn't not include one in our list. This classic silver heart necklace is perfect for those who prefer minimalist-style jewellery. An understated motif of love, this beautiful accessory is one your designer love can treasure forever.

07. Laboratory Samphire Eau de Toilette

British brand Laboratory Perfumes craft unique, gender neutral fragrances, all of which are made in the UK using socially conscious, environmentally friendly and cruelty free ingredients. Add to that its 'do no harm' motto and you've got a wonderful gift that shows you not only care about the recipient but the planet too. Laboratory has a number of fragrances and candles in its portfolio, but we've chosen Samphire due to its zesty hints and juniper berry top notes, a sure favourite for any gin lovers out there.

08. Bellroy Travel Folio

Help your loved one travel in style with this luxury, compact travel folio from Bellroy. Featuring a leather divider to store cards, boarding passes and cash, there's also space for multiple passports and a handy micro pen. Want to really push the boat out? Fill this beautiful gift with future travel plans for you and your loved one as very special extra.

09. Movado Watch

If money is no option this Valentine's Day, these beautiful Movado watches will make sure the creative in your life never loses track of time. Simple but elegant, the woman's design is made of brushed stainless steel, featuring a white sun-ray dial with signature dot at 12 o'clock. The gents' offering features a black calfskin strap with stainless steel buckle, black Museum dial with tone-on-tone outer ring and silver-toned dot and hands.

