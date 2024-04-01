Herman Miller vs Steelcase: who makes the best office chairs for your money? It's a tough question to answer, as these companies have long been at the forefront of creating innovative sitting solutions that prioritise people's comfort, productivity and wellbeing worldwide, positioning them squarely as producers of some of the best office chairs for back pain.

Well, luckily I've reviewed both of their flagship chairs, and have some thoughts on them both. While both companies share a common goal, Herman Miller and Steelcase have developed distinct identities and approaches, fuelling a friendly rivalry that has driven the industry forward for decades. In this article, I'll explore who's come out on top, by comparing the Herman Miller Aeron chair with the Steelcase Gesture chair.

1. Build

(Image credit: Herman Miller, Steelcase)

Herman Miller and Steelcase are big names in the chair business, and for good reason. They typically make high-quality chairs with premium components that are built to last, and these two are no exception. None of these parts are generic but in both cases were designed specifically for the chair in question.

It seems mean to quibble, but as we're looking for differences between the chairs, it's worth pointing out that the Steelcase Gesture features more plastic and less aluminium in its design than the Herman Miller Aeron. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, and it certainly doesn't harm functionality; in fact, it adds extra flexibility for sitting. But it does make the Gesture feel a little less high-end.



Verdict: Herman Miller Aeron wins.

2. Design

The Herman Miller Aeron is a true design classic, dating back to the 1990s, with a a sturdy aluminum frame providing modern, minimalist appearance. The backrest is made of a breathable, elastomeric mesh material that conforms to the natural curvature of the spine and provides excellent support. The seat is contoured and features a waterfall edge to reduce pressure on the thighs. When I reviewed this chair, I was constantly aware of how bloody beautiful it was, and it really added a aesthetic pop to my home office.

The Steelcase Gesture, meanwhile, has a sleek design with a distinctive kinetic spine that mimics the natural movement of the human spine. It's available in various fabric and leather options (although some of these can bump up the price considerably). The seat is designed to promote a balanced, upright posture and features a flexible edge to reduce pressure on the thighs, and I though I liked it, I can't really compare it to the Aeron. It just doesn't have that iconic clout that the Aeron has.

In short, both chairs are attractive and premium-feeling, while being quite distinct from each other. But there's really only one winner here, especially for the design-minded user.

Verdict: Herman Miller Aeron wins

3. Adjustability

(Image credit: Herman Miller, Steelcase)

As we're comparing the entry-level model of the Herman Miller Aeron with the Steelcase Gesture, it's worth pointing out that the adjustability of the former has been purposefully limited to keep the cost down and to be aimed for the average user.

Pricier versions of the Aeron allow you to make several adjustments, but this model reduces them dramatically. You're still able to adjust the height and back tilt, but if you want features such as adjustable arms, tilt lock positions and lumbar support, you have to opt for a more expensive model.

The Steelcase Gesture, in contrast, is much more flexible. You get adjustable lumbar support as standard. The tilt limiter option includes the option of forward seat tilt. And most notably, the arm rests are height, width, depth and pivot adjustable.

When I reviewed this chair, I found it easy to adjust, and the elements that I adjusted were solid enough to stay in place when I moved around.

Verdict: Steelcase Gesture wins.

5. Comfort & ergonomics

(Image credit: Herman Miller, Steelcase)

Ultimately, what you want to know is which chair is more comfortable to sit on? I can't really give a definitive answer, because comfort is highly subjective and depends on individual preferences and body types. However, I can give you some pointers to help you decide which chair will be right for you.



Firstly, if you find your back gets hot and uncomfortable when sitting for long periods, you'll want to opt for the Herman Miller Aeron. The breathable mesh material on the seat and backrest helps reduce heat buildup and promote airflow, which can really help prevent sweaty backs. Also, if you have a natural tendency to slouch and like a firm, cradling chair that will help you maintain good posture, the Aeron's more rigid design will be for you. Add to that a solid lumbar (lower back) support, and you're looking at a real class act with the Aeron.

Alternatively, if you prize cushiony comfort then you'll probably find the traditional padded seat in the Steelcase Gesture more comfortable than the mesh seats of the Aeron. I tend to move around a lot while sat down, and found this chair's flexible seat edge and contoured backrest adapts more responsively to my different sitting postures. And if you like to adjust your chair on a regular basis, then you'll love the flexibility of the Gesture, especially the highly adjustable armrests.



Verdict: Herman Miller Aeron wins.

6. Price

At time of writing, the Aeron entry-level chair was $1,805 / £1,338 when bought direct from Herman Miller, while the Steelcase Gesture is $1,371 / £1,069 from the company's own website. (Note, though, that the price comparison boxes on this page bring in data from third parties and are updated on a minute-by-minute basis, so they may tell a different story).

Verdict: Steelcase Gesture wins.

When bought directly from the manufacturer, the Steelcase Gesture is $434 / £269 cheaper than the Aeron entry-level chair, which is a significant saving.

7. Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Herman Miller, Steelcase)

Given that both chairs have something to offer different people, you still want us to pick a winner, right? Well, there are two answers to that question. If price and adjustability is the most important thing for you, we'd have to opt for the Steelcase Gesture. Both are comfortable and ergonomic chairs, beautifully designed with quality materials, with impressive lumbar support. But overall, we'd say the Gesture trumps it for both adjustability and cost.

But, if ergonomics and style are top priority for you, the Aeron is the winner. It's certainly the better choice if you suffer from overheating. It's the aesthetically more stylish choice, but that dedicated lumbar support offers real back support, where the Gesture is a little lacking.