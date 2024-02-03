The latest generation of Samsung smartphones is here, and there's no better time than now to shop for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases to ensure your new device is protected from day one. Thankfully, we've got you covered (pun intended) – with an array of options to suit every budget and lifestyle.
I've tested well over 200 phone cases by now (yes, really) from some of the top phone case brands and manufacturers, so I know a thing or two about exactly which Galaxy S24 Ultra cases you'll want to invest in, as well as what's best avoided. Quality phone cases can be pricey, but they're a necessary investment if you ask us, and it's better to be safe than sorry, right?
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra cases should provide a perfect balance of style, protection, comfort, and compatibility with magnetic accessories too. So we've selected cases that cover each of these factors at a range of budgets to help you make an informed choice and keep your expensive new camera phone in top condition.
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra cases
Best for everyone
Materials: Polycarbonate / Black TPU frame / AiroShock drop protection
The best protection you can give your new Galaxy S24 Ultra is with a case from Mous. Designed to offer protection for your smartphone that is truly unrivalled, Mous cases are fitted with impact-absorbing AiroShock technology, and near enough indestructible. It's not the cheapest, but this is definitely the case to beat.
Best for designers
Materials: Hard Shell Exterior
If you want the prettiest Galaxy S24 Ultra case on the market then look no further than BURGA. This is the case I currently have on my S24 Ultra and I'm in love with the smooth feel. These cases are extremely elegant, and stylish, offering great double-layer protection with raised bezels around the edges of the camera unit and shock absorption bumpers.
Best for comfort
Materials: 1500D aramid fiber
I can't stress how much this case from PITAKA is one of the lightest and slimmest available for the S24 Ultra series. It's made from aramid fibre, which is said to be five times stronger than steel, and widely used in aerospace and military applications. The case is smooth to the touch and has built-in metal strips for magnetic connectivity, and is wireless charging compatible too (but not with MagSafe chargers).
Best for selfies
Materials: Re/CASETiFY™ pellets + electroplate-coated polycarbonate shell
This new design from CASETiFY offers the perfect selfie opportunity, but also comes equipped with 4.9ft of drop protection, and has a raised camera ring plus raised bezels around all edges for screen and camera protection. There are 2000+ designs to choose from, and your mirror case can be customised with text too. How about a daily affirmation?
Best for commuters
Materials: 50% recycled plastic
OtterBox Symmetry Series are reliable cases for your S24 Ultra that will see you through the day as you travel to and from the office. They come equipped with DROP+ protection offering 3x as much as the military-grade standards, plus it has raised edges and bumpers around the camera unit for added protection, with a soft touch yet flexible texture. It has a slight glittery tint too which is appealing.
Best for photographers
Materials: Weatherproof Nylon Canvas
The Peak Design Everyday Loop Case is a staple for smartphone shooters and content creators, due to its beneficial features like TPU shock-absorbing bumpers, a raised camera bezel, and 6ft drop protection. It's essential for anyone wanting to use Peak Design's own products, equipped with SlimLink locking technology for magnetic attachment to tripods and other equipment.
How do I choose a case?
It's simple. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?
We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, finding the best Galaxy S24 Ultra case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.
If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter then you might want to invest in a case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Maybe even consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector too, as well as a case with magnetic mounting options for using your new best camera phone with any gimbals, tripods or videography rigs.
How we test
In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we spend a fair amount of time handling these cases and base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.
We also test out these cases in a variety of weather situations (although it's mostly just cold in the UK) including rain and direct sunlight. There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with wireless Qi charging and magnetic connectivity, plus the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.
We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.
With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.