The latest generation of Samsung smartphones is here, and there's no better time than now to shop for the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cases to ensure your new device is protected from day one. Thankfully, we've got you covered (pun intended) – with an array of options to suit every budget and lifestyle.

I've tested well over 200 phone cases by now (yes, really) from some of the top phone case brands and manufacturers, so I know a thing or two about exactly which Galaxy S24 Ultra cases you'll want to invest in, as well as what's best avoided. Quality phone cases can be pricey, but they're a necessary investment if you ask us, and it's better to be safe than sorry, right?

The best Galaxy S24 Ultra cases should provide a perfect balance of style, protection, comfort, and compatibility with magnetic accessories too. So we've selected cases that cover each of these factors at a range of budgets to help you make an informed choice and keep your expensive new camera phone in top condition.

The best Galaxy S24 Ultra cases

How do I choose a case?

It's simple. Do you like your smartphone to feel weighted, or light as a feather? Are you someone who values intricate designs, or prefers to keep things simple with a clear case? How do you feel about having your credit cards stored in your phone case? Kickstand: love them or hate them?

We understand that the hunt for a reliable yet reasonably priced phone case can be a little daunting, but fear not. Once you know the answer to these questions, finding the best Galaxy S24 Ultra case to suit your lifestyle (and budget!) is a breeze.

If you're a photographer and smartphone shooter then you might want to invest in a case with raised edges to protect your camera unit from any cracked lenses upon impact. Maybe even consider purchasing a separate camera lens protector too, as well as a case with magnetic mounting options for using your new best camera phone with any gimbals, tripods or videography rigs.

How we test

In all honesty, there's no real way to test a phone case thoroughly enough without putting our own phones in danger. So for this reason, we spend a fair amount of time handling these cases and base our recommendations on things like comfort and grip, weight and bulkiness, case texture, plus any additional features such as integrated kickstands and card slots.

We also test out these cases in a variety of weather situations (although it's mostly just cold in the UK) including rain and direct sunlight. There are other things to consider such as a case's compatibility with wireless Qi charging and magnetic connectivity, plus the manufacturer's reputation, and most of all - the product price range and value for money.

We weren't born yesterday, and we know that most manufacturers will exaggerate and upsell key features of phone cases knowing that you'll never test them. For example, some cases might be listed with 10ft drop protection, but we aren't about to find out for ourselves whether that's true.

With this in mind, we tend to take things with a pinch of salt when it comes to testing phone cases, but vow to only recommend products to our readers that we would purchase ourselves, from brands that can be trusted.