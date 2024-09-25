James Cameron joining Stability AI isn't quite the U-turn it's being painted as

The Terminator director has always aimed to stay at the cutting edge of tech.

Art from The Terminator film poster
(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

On the face of it, the filmmaker James Cameron seems to have changed his mind about AI. Just over a year ago, the director of The Terminator, Avatar and Titanic was concerned that the tech was a danger to humanity. Now he's joined the board of Stability AI, the company behind the open-source AI image generator Stable Diffusion.

But it isn't necessarily the about-turn that it might seem. AI is a vast area of technology that's being applied to everything from defence to health care. When Cameron spoke of the dangers of AI, he wasn't specifically referring to generative AI for imagery and video. And it was perhaps inevitable that a director who's always aimed to be at the cutting edge of tech would be interested in how AI could change filmmaking, if only to maintain his reputation as an innovator. But it does set up something of a battle in the industry.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

