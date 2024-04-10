AI can 'fill in the details' and enable 'higher creativity' says James Cameron

By Ian Dean
published

The Avatar filmmaker sees a role for AI in filmmaking.

James Cameron AI filmmaking; man in a black jumper
(Image credit: Autodesk / James Cameron)

The Autodesk Beyond Boundaries talk with James Cameron has just finished and he told host Andrew Anagnost, CEO of Autodesk, "Only people that take risks are the ones that really achieve something" and he revealed how he believes filmmakers are in a technological race to not only match but beat the expectations of audiences. 

Cameron talked about how he visions his films and scripts, and how artists and creatives need to think big and break down their work into 'fractals'. Here he said this is where AI can help, filling in the gaps to enable the larger picture to develop.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.

Related articles