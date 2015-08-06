Dungeons and Dragons movie announced

MMORPG Neverwinter has brought D&D's heritage to modern audiences

Dungeons and Dragons has found new, youthful audiences online in the modern era thanks to the popularity of MMORPGs like Neverwinter. And now Warner Bros and Habro have jumped on the new wave of dragon love – also fuelled by Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones fandom – to announce a movie based on the world's most popular role playing game.

The film will be based on a screenplay by Wrath of the Titans' David Leslie Johnson and set in the popular Forgotten Realms game universe. Hasbro's Brian Goldner and Stephen Davis, Courtney Solomon and Allan Zeman of Sweetpea Entertainment, and Roy Lee (LEGO Movie, How to Train Your Dragon) are attached as producers.

"D&D is the role-playing game that started it all and now we have the opportunity to ignite a franchise for its legions of avid fans in a way never done before," said Stephen Davis, executive vice president and chief content officer of Hasbro, Inc.

Yes we know the 2000 film of Dungeons & Dragons, with Jeremy Irons, Marlon Wayans and Thora Birch, wasn't very good. But given the huge strides in CG since then, we're expecting big things (and great dragons) from this new movie. Don't disappoint us, Warner Bros!

Which fantasy game would you like to see made into a movie? Share your views in the comments below!

Liked this? Read these!