How to create a popular infographic

Click graphic to enlarge

Infographics are nothing new. Designers and creatives have been using them for years as a way to display data in an interesting and engaging way. But that's not to say they are in any way easy. Like any creative project, they take time and effort to master – and there's no exact recipe for success.

There are, however, factors that can determine how successful your best infographic is at conveying data. Here, using Buzzsumo, the team at siegemedia analysed the 1000 most shared infographics in the past 12 months to find out what they had in common, including how much text is used, the primary colour and size of the graphic. There's definitely some handy, not to mention interesting, facts here.

Like this? Read these!