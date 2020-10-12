Early Amazon Prime Day deals: 6 super-cheap keyboards

We're certain that there's going to be fantastic Amazon Prime Day deals on computer accessories, and that goes for keyboards! We've scoured Amazon and picked the cheapest keyboards currently available. Below are our five favourite keyboards on sale right now.

There will, of course, be more deals to come on various other brands in the coming days, so be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2020 hub for the very latest deals, or our Apple Prime Day hub, and our Surface Pro Prime Day hub for more specific discounts.

The best cheap keyboards: US

Logitech K350 wireless: $59.99 $36.50 at Amazon

Save $23.49: This is our US deal of the day. This ergonomic, wireless wave keyboard is an absolute steal with 39% cut off the price. Equally ideal for gamers or office workers wanting a little more comfort, this 120-button keyboard is a cracking deal.

Dell Wired Keyboard: $19.99 $15.94 at Amazon

Save 20%: Right now you can get this classic black, wired keyboard for only $15.94. Perfect for everyday home and office use, it's the cheapest quality keyboard on sale at Amazon right now.

Razer Huntsman Keyboard: $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $60: Looking for something a bit more advanced, and with one of the biggest discounts that we've seen so far? This amazon wired gaming mechanical keyboard is enjoying a whopping 40% off right now.

The best cheap keyboards: UK

Trust Classicline Wired: £12.99 £7.99 at Amazon

Save £5: This wired keyboard is a perfect entry level, no-nonsense option, and for under a tenner, it's one of the cheapest options on Amazon right now.

HP K2500: £24.99 £18.00 at Amazon

Save £6.99: This USB wireless keyboard is a classic option that's super simple to pair and start using. And with a nice 28% discount, it's easily the best Prime Day deal so far.

Microsoft keyboard and mouse: £52.99 £30 at Amazon

Save £23: As far as keyboard and mouse bundle deals go, this is currently the best one out there. Get 43% off for a limited period time. The keyboard has a pillow-textured palm rest for extra comfort.

