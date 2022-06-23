Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2022: expect savings on iPads, MacBooks and more!

It will soon be time to start hunting Amazon Prime Day Apple deals, and this page is designed to make things easier for you. Amazon Prime Day is always a good chance to save some cash on tech, and Apple products are luckily often included in the sale. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know about the sale event to and help you find the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals, so you don't have to spend your time scrolling Amazon in search of the best offers.

We can expect Amazon Prime Day Apple deals to appear during Amazon's annual members-only sale, which this year takes place over Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July. Whether you have your eye on one of the big devices like an iPad, MacBook or iPhone, popular accessories like the AirPods headphones or the latest Apple Watch, taking the time to plan can help you bag a bargain.

In the guide below, we'll be rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals as they appear, including iPad Prime Day deals and MacBook Prime Day deals. We've conveniently ordered them into sections by product to make it easy to find what you're looking for. Make sure you bookmark the page now and come back regularly as we approach July because we'll be updating the deals below with direct links to all of the best Prime Day Apple deals – and you'll usually need to be quick to get the best savings.

If you're looking for deals on more than just Apple products, make sure you also follow our general guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022, which will be tracking offers on a wide range of tech from different brands. And if you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up for a free trial (opens in new tab) so that you're ready to take advantage of the deals.

Amazon Prime Day isn't until 12 July, but Amazon already has a range of decent deals on Apple products that are worth checking out. And best of all, these are open to everyone, not only Amazon Prime members. Below, we've rounded up the best current Amazon Apple deals, first in the US and then in the UK. Scroll down further for more deals in your area.

The best early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals today: US

The best early Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: UK

The best early Prime Day Apple deals in full

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods

AirPods are among the Apple products that most come in for discounts at Amazon, and we've seen significant reductions at every major sale event, including Black Friday, Memorial Day in the US, and yes, Amazon Prime Day. Last year, we saw what was then a record low price for the AirPods Pro. That price has since been beaten, but we expect to see good prices on the AirPods Pro, Pro Max and the standard AirPods. Indeed, there are already some decent savings to be had, as you'll see below.

Early Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals: US

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $69.01: Apple's big over-ear AirPods have a big price, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of a saving like this if you have your eye on them. Superb noise-cancelling and high-fidelity audio are guaranteed.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $75: Still Apple's best inner ears, the AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation for a great listening experience. The lowest we've ever seen them is $159, but this is still a good saving.

Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: £239 £184 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £55: Again, not the lowest price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro in the UK, but this is a fairly good saving on what remain Apple's best inner-ear headphones with stellar noise cancelling, Siri voice commands, and a wireless charging case that expands battery life by 24 hours.



Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: iMac

Apple's iMac range of computers contains some expensive devices and big discounts are relatively rare. We don't tend to see more than $100 - $200 / £100 – £200 shaved off the prices here at the best of times, and Amazon already has some savings in that range.

Amazon Prime Day iMac deals: US

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac (27-inch, 2020): $1,999 $1,899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100: This 27-inch iMac has a stunning Retina 5K display and a plucky 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB storage. Yes, it's still expensive, but the price never seems to fall much lower.





(opens in new tab) Apple iMac (21.5-inch, 2020): $1,099 $845.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $253: If you don't need such a large screen (and such a high-resolution screen) as that on the device above, this 1920x1080 2020 iMac is a great deal, and about as cheap as you'll find a new iMac.

Amazon Prime Day iMac deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Apple iMac (M1, 2021): £1,249 £1,129.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £120: This is the cheapest we've seen the 24in 2021 M1-chipped iMac in the UK. This configuration packs an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, or you can save £200 on the more expensive 8-core GPU/ 512GB configuration.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: iPad

Looking for a new tablet? Apple's are among the best options you have, and you can expect to find at least a bit of saving with iPad Prime Day deals. Based on the iPad Prime Day deals we've seen in previous years, we can expect to see some savings of around $100 / £100, possibly rising as high as $200 / £200 on higher-spec configurations.

Amazon Prime Day iPad deals: US

(opens in new tab) iPad mini (2021) 256GB: $649 $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100: This iPad mini may be small but it's got plenty of power, making it perhaps the most usefully portable of all the iPads for mobile working. Hurry if you want this saving – there's only stock left in pink.



(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11 1TB (M1, 2021): $1,499 $1,299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200: If you want massive power and massive storage, this M1-chipped 11in iPad Pro is just the ticket. It's expensive, but $200 off makes it hurt a lot less.



Amazon Prime Day iPad deals: UK

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 11 (M1, 2021): From £749 £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50: In the UK, Amazon has a modest £50 saving on the iPad Pro 11 across most storage configurations. You get the best value out of the saving on the entry-level 128GB configuration, now just £699.



(opens in new tab) iPad Air 64GB (4th gen, 2020): £519 £498 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £21: This isn't much of a saving, but the 2020 iPad Air was already very good value for money. Getting this tablet for under £500 is pretty good, even if it only has 64GB of storage. There's a saving on the Wi-Fi + celular version too.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: iPhone

iPhone deals most commonly come through phone companies, but Apple does sometimes have some discounts on unlocked iPhones, particularly in the UK. We'll be posting the best deals here throughout Prime Day 2022.

Apple iPhone deals: US

We've not spotted any savings on iPhones in the US yet, but stay posted as we get closer to Amazon Prime Day. See all the current Amazon iPhone prices (opens in new tab) here.

Apple iPhone deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 (2021): From £779 £729 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save from £50: Amazon has savings on the several unlocked configurations of the latest iPhone in Midnight colour. The entry 128GB configuration is reduced to £729 and the 256G is reduced by £60 to £819.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: MacBook

Whether you're looking at the light and portable MacBook Air or the super-powerful MacBook Pro, MacBook Prime Day deals could get you a welcome saving. An Apple laptop is probably going to be able to do everything you need it to and more. Now that the new 2022 M2-chipped laptops are hitting the streets, we expect that we might see some good MacBook Prime Day discounts on the previous, M1-chipped 2020 and 2021 models.

Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals: US

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999 $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100: While alot of eyes are now on the new 2022 M2 MacBook Air, the M1-chipped 2020 laptop is still a stunning machine, packing plenty of power into a sleek, portable design. And the price is very tempting.



Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020, M1): £1,299 £1,179.97 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £120: It's incredible to think that the first M1-chipped MacBook Pro is already almost two years old, but it's still a super-fast laptop with plenty of power to handle, well pretty much anything. Great battery life too.





(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): £999 £899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100: Since the new M2 MacBook Air's release, we're seeing more regular discounts, on the 2020 model. They still don't seem to get any deeper than £100 off though. There's £100 off the 512GB configuration too if you need more storage.



Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: Apple Pencil

Apple Pencils don't tend to come in for more than the occasional small discount of up to around $20 / £20. We saw discounts of that size during Amazon Prime Day last year, and we can expect to see similar this year.

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals: Apple Watch

The latest Apple Watch models to be released are the Apple Watch 7 and the Apple Watch SE. While we would normally expect that to mean significant deals on older Apple Watches, new Series 6 watches are actually no longer anywhere to be seen. Fortunately, we've already been seeing discounts on the Apple Watch 7 and SE, however. They're both reduced but not at their lowest price at the moment. We wouldn't be surprised if they hit their lowest price again during Prime Day.

Early Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals: US

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS): from $399 $329.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $70: Amazon has been offering a $70 saving on the latest Apple Watch for some time. At the time of writing there was only stock left on the 41mm GPS version, but we might see more stock arrive for Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (2021): From £269 £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20: Only a small saving here, but then the Apple Watch SE is a budget-friendly addition to the range. You don't get the always-on display that you get with the series 7, but you still get plenty of features for exercise, and there are several colours available.



All you need to know about Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

When do Amazon Prime Day Apple deals start? Amazon Prime Day 2022 takes place on 12 and 13 July (Yes, it's actually two days rather than one). The official sales start from 3am ET on 12 July, but in the past, we've seen deals starting earlier – both on Amazon itself and from rival retailers who try to beat the online giant by getting in ahead of Prime Day with their own deals. What this means is that it's worth starting to look out for Amazon Prime Day Apple deals really from the first week of July. Keep an eye on this page, because we'll be posting links to all of the best deals here as they appear.

Are Apple products included in Prime Day? Don't expect massive Amazon Prime Day Apple deals on all products, but we can certainly expect some decent savings, if past years are anything to go by. Last year, we saw up to $100 / £100 off the price of some iPads and MacBooks, some good savings on most AirPods. We also saw decent savings on iPhone 12 and Apple Watch 6 in the UK. Generally speaking, for the bigger bargains, you'll want to look at older Apple products. So we probably won't see massive discounts on the latest 2022 MacBook Air or iPad Air, but we might see some interesting deals on the 2020 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and last year's iPads and MacBook Pros.



And don't forget that other retailers offer Apple Prime Day deals too. So they're not officially Prime Day Apple deals, but other retailers do seem to time these deals intentionally the compete with Amazon's own branded sale event. We'll be tracking those deals here as well to save you from having to scour the web.

Do I need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day Apple deals? In the main, yes. If you want to take advantage of Apple Prime Day Apple deals from Amazon (i.e., all of the official Prime Day deals), you'll need to be a member of Amazon's subscription service, Amazon Prime. Luckily you can sign up for a no-strings-attached 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), which means you can take advantage of Amazon Prime Day Apple deals before you start to be charged for a subscription. And you can always even cancel your subscription with no penalty as soon as Prime Day is over if you really don't think you'll continue to use the benefits of the service.

