How to choose an iPad: get a great deal on the perfect model

Everything to consider when choosing an iPad, this Black Friday and Prime Day in October and beyond.

Wondering how to choose an iPad this sales season (and beyond)? Then you're in the right place. We've tested and reviewed almost every iPad that Apple has made, and we also track prices throughout the year in order to find the best deals on iPads and range of other tech products.

As we approach the sale season, make sure you're following our guide the Apple Black Friday deals to find the best bargains. But our best advice for finding a good iPad deal is to start choosing now which one is the model for you.

iPad Pro M4For creative pros

iPad Pro (M4, 2024)

The latest iPad Pro is the thinnest as well as the most powerful iPad that Apple's made. It also has a bright and fast OLED screen, which provides excellent contrast and peak brightness and a super responsive drawing experience with the Apple Pencil Pro. But this will be overkill for anyone not using it for 3D, motion, video editing or digital art. Whether you go for the 13in or 11in version will depend on whether you prioritise screen space or portability.

iPad Air with silver/purple/blue backgroundFor students

iPad Air (M2, 2024)

We think the latest iPad Airs are a fantastic option for students or for digital artists who don't need the power of the Pro for things like video editing. We find the drawing experience on the iPad Air is comparable to the Pro. The slower refresh rate can mean a little lag sometimes, but we don't find it to be much of an issue.

Apple iPad For general use

Apple iPad (10th Gen, 2022)

If you want an iPad for general productivity, browsing, watching media and using social media or email, there's no need to pay more than this. The 10th gen iPad was released in October 2022, and it feel a lot like the 2020 iPad Air, with a slightly larger display than its predecessor, although it still supports Apple Pencil 1 (and USB-C) rather than the 2nd-gen stylus.

