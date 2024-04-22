Our favourite camera phone is now at a record low price

We think the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best camera phone of 2024. And even better, less than three months after its release, you can save $200 off an unlocked version of the flagship smartphone, which is reduced from $1,299 to $1,099 at Best Buy right now.

That price is for the configuration with a 256GB SSD, but if you want more storage space, Best Buy also has $200 off the 512GB configuration, now $1,219.99.

In our own Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we found it to be the best Android phone available, and we were particularly impressed by the camera and the handy S Pen stylus, which comes included.

The best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal today

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB

Was: $1,299.99

Now: $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save: $200 Overview: We think the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best Android phone available, and the best camera phone too. The lasted device adds new AI features such as real-time call translations, note assist and Circle Search using the S pen. Key features: Display: 6.8" Quad HD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Dimensions: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 200MP Wide-angle Camera / 10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 100X Space Zoom | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 232g | Battery: 5000mAh (typical) | Material: Titanium frame Release date: 31 January 2024 Price history: The biggest discount we had seen on a SIM-free S24 Ultra so far was $165 off during the Amazon spring sale. Best Buy's current deal beats that price by $35. We don't expect to see further big discounts any time soon, although there are deals to be had with providers, particularly trade-in deals, if you don't mind being tied into a contract. Price check: Samsung: $1,299.99 Review Consensus: In our review of the S24 Ultra, we found that it had an excellent camera system, and we loved the S-Pen too. We also appreciate the fact that it now gets 7 years of updates. The downside is the price, but this deal brings it into more reasonable territory. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Not in the US? Find the best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals in your region below.