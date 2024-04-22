Our favourite camera phone is now at a record low price

By Joe Foley
published

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We think the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best camera phone of 2024. And even better, less than three months after its release, you can save $200 off an unlocked version of the flagship smartphone, which is reduced from $1,299 to $1,099 at Best Buy right now.

That price is for the configuration with a 256GB SSD, but if you want more storage space, Best Buy also has $200 off the 512GB configuration, now $1,219.99

Overview: We think the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best Android phone available, and the best camera phone too. The lasted device adds new AI features such as real-time call translations, note assist and Circle Search using the S pen.

Key features: Display: 6.8" Quad HD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Dimensions: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 200MP Wide-angle Camera / 10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 100X Space Zoom | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 232g | Battery: 5000mAh (typical) | Material: Titanium frame

Release date: 31 January 2024

Price history: The biggest discount we had seen on a SIM-free S24 Ultra so far was $165 off during the Amazon spring sale. Best Buy's current deal beats that price by $35. We don't expect to see further big discounts any time soon, although there are deals to be had with providers, particularly trade-in deals, if you don't mind being tied into a contract.

Price check: Samsung: $1,299.99 

Review Consensus: In our review of the S24 Ultra, we found that it had an excellent camera system, and we loved the S-Pen too. We also appreciate the fact that it now gets 7 years of updates. The downside is the price, but this deal brings it into more reasonable territory. 

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

