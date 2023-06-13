Amazon Prime Day 2023: possible dates and predicted deals

Although Amazon hasn't officially released the Amazon Prime Day 2023 dates yet, it's the worst kept secret that the massive retail event usually falls right in the middle of July. And that's when we think the 2023 Amazon Prime Day is happening – the week commencing 10th July.

But why do we think that? Well, as you can see from the table of previous dates, once you take away the anomalies – such as the year Covid 19 broke – you'll see that Prime Day usually fires up mid-July. And if you dive deeper into the days of the week, it either starts on Monday or Tuesday.

Previous Prime Days 2015: 15 July

2016: 12 July

2017: 11-12 July

2018: 16-17 July

2019: 15-16 July

2020: 13-14 October

2021: 21-22 June

2022: 12-13 July

And because Prime Day has been a two-day retail event since 2017, we're pretty confident that this Amazon Prime Day will either be Monday 10 July to Tuesday 11 July, or Tuesday 11 July to 12 July 2023. Of course, Amazon could throw us a curve ball and set this year's event earlier or later, but we'll be keeping our communications with the retailer open, and will report the moment the dates are finalised. Want to know more about Amazon Prime Day 2023? Read on for more info, including the best of last year's deals, and what we really think about Prime Day in 2023.

Remember, to make the most of the majority of Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime account. If you want to go ahead and open an account, find out exactly what you get with Amazon Prime, or just get a 30-day free trail, and benefit from all the benefits at no extra cost.

What products have the best Amazon Prime Day deals? In the seven years that we've covered Amazon Prime Day, the biggest discounts are always on Amazon devices. That's not to say that there aren't fantastic deals to be had on great creative products like drawing tablets or Apple iPads (take a look at the best Apple deals of last year below). But it makes sense if you think about it. Amazon produces all it's own devices, and so is able to lower the prices as it see fits, and often they're at a decent retail price to start with. So, if you want to make a killing on Echos, Kindles and like, you're in luck.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals of 2022

Last year was a mixed bag, but there were fantastic deals if you looked hard enough. Whether you wanted iPads, art TVs, headphones or laptops, there were good deals... here are our top three deals of 2022.

iPad Air (2022): $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100: This was the lowest price we'd seen the M1 2022 iPad Air – and this deal is still live. It's been bettered once before, going as low as $449, but this is still worth a punt. In our review, we gave it a 4.5 stars out of 5.

Apple AirPods Pro (2 Gen): $249 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100: This remains the best price that the most recent second generation AirPods Pro have gone for. The deal didn't actually last that long – over the two official Amazon Prime 2022 days, and then it was gone!

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $228 at Best Buy

Save $121.99: This was a good deal, but not what it seemed at first glance. The Sony XM4s haven't been sold at $349.99 for a while, and are currently on sale for $278. In fact, $199 is the actual record low price. But still, this was a good deal in 2022.

Do other retailers also offer 'Prime Day' deals? Yes! And, for our audience of digital creatives, these can be the best deals to be had. Don't get us wrong, Amazon offers some hefty discounts on Wacom tablets, iPads, and MacBook laptops. But so do retailers such as Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Walmart. We cover them all. Our aim is to get the best deals in front of you, wherever they originate. So this year you'll find many non-Amazon Amazon Prime deals here on Creative Bloq.

Is Amazon Prime Day 2023 worth it? It's a good question. If you just search for deals this Prime Day, you will, unfortunately, find many small discounts being presented as MASSIVE SAVINGS. That's because many retailers are guilty of presenting the start price of a product as the original retail price, even if that product hasn't been sold at the original retail price for months. That means it can look like you're saving more than you really are. How can you tell when this is happening? We will tell you! We provide complete transparency when we cover Amazon Prime Deals (or any deals for that matter). We do our research and find out the actual average starting price of a product, and so tell you the exact amount of money you'll be saving. We also don't report on crap deals! We will have tested and reviewed the vast majority of products we report on this Amazon Prime Day. And if we haven't had hands on experience, we'll say that, and instead we'll have read several reviews to make sure they're top notch.

Do you need a Prime account for Prime Day? Yes and no. Many of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, especially on Amazon devices, will require a Prime account. But if the best deals on, say, an M2-chipped iPad Pro (2022) are found over at Best Buy, you can just go straight there. We'll be covering them all to save you doing the leg work. To confuse matters, there will be deals to be had over at Amazon even if you don't have a Prime account. So for us, the best approach is to get a free 30-day free trail of Amazon Prime for the proposed dates 10-12 July, so you don't miss anything. Then you can always cancel your account afterwards.

