Amazon's running huge flash deals on some of our favourite Asus laptops

Asus is one of our favourite laptop brands, and we've tested a lot of its laptops over the years, from gaming-oriented devices to those aimed at creatives. And right now Amazon has limited-time deals on several of the best current options, including $300 off the Vivobook Pro 16, which we gave a 4.5 star review.

There's also $400 off the innovative dual-screen Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo – now $1,899 with a powerful Intel i9-13900H CPU, 32GB RAM and NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4050 GPU. And if you're looking for something more in budget territory, there's $60 off the Asus 14-inch Chromebook – now just $189. See details of all the best deals below. These are all limited-time deals and may end soon.

Asus VivoBook Pro 16: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon

Save $300: In our review, we found that a big screen and considerable power make this the ideal budget-friendly laptop for creatives. It was already extraordinary value considering that it packs a dedicated Nvidia GPU. Now it's a steal at the lowest price we've seen.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo: was $2,299 now $1,899 at Amazon

Save $400: It might seem like a gimmick, but when we reviewed it, we found the additional display on this innovative laptop to be super handy for showing toolbars and control panels for creative workflows. And with a powerful Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050 GPU and 32GB, this is well equipped for even demanding video editing.

Asus 14in Chromebook C424: was $249 now $189 at Amazon

Save $60: At the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Amazon also has $60 off this super affordable Chromebook, which will do the job for browsing and streaming. It's super portable.

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,999 now $1,649 at Amazon

Save $350: Finally, if you're looking for a laptop that can provide a good gaming experience as well as handling creative work, we highly rate the ROG Strix G16. With Nvidia graphics and a 165Hz FHD screen, it's very well specced for the price.

See more Asus laptop deals in your region below.