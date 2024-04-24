Amazon's running huge flash deals on some of our favourite Asus laptops

By Joe Foley
published

But you'll have to be quick.

Asus laptop deals
(Image credit: Asus / Future)

Asus is one of our favourite laptop brands, and we've tested a lot of its laptops over the years, from gaming-oriented devices to those aimed at creatives. And right now Amazon has limited-time deals on several of the best current options, including $300 off the Vivobook Pro 16, which we gave a 4.5 star review.

There's also $400 off the innovative dual-screen Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo – now $1,899 with a powerful Intel i9-13900H CPU, 32GB RAM and NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4050 GPU. And if you're looking for something more in budget territory, there's $60 off the Asus 14-inch Chromebook – now just $189. See details of all the best deals below. These are all limited-time deals and may end soon.

Asus VivoBook Pro 16:&nbsp;was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon Save $300:

Asus VivoBook Pro 16: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon
Save $300: In our review, we found that a big screen and considerable power make this the ideal budget-friendly laptop for creatives. It was already extraordinary value considering that it packs a dedicated Nvidia GPU. Now it's a steal at the lowest price we've seen.

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo:&nbsp;was $2,299 now $1,899 at Amazon Save $400:

Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo: was $2,299 now $1,899 at Amazon
Save $400: It might seem like a gimmick, but when we reviewed it, we found the additional display on this innovative laptop to be super handy for showing toolbars and control panels for creative workflows. And with a powerful Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, Nvidia Geforce RTX 4050 GPU and 32GB, this is well equipped for even demanding video editing.

Asus 14in Chromebook C424:&nbsp;was $249 now $189 at Amazon Save $60:

Asus 14in Chromebook C424: was $249 now $189 at Amazon
Save $60: At the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Amazon also has $60 off this super affordable Chromebook, which will do the job for browsing and streaming. It's super portable.

Asus ROG Strix G16:&nbsp;was $1,999 now $1,649 at Amazon Save $350:

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,999 now $1,649 at Amazon
Save $350: Finally, if you're looking for a laptop that can provide a good gaming experience as well as handling creative work, we highly rate the ROG Strix G16. With Nvidia graphics and a 165Hz FHD screen, it's very well specced for the price.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles