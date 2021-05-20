Communitea presents 55 awesome graphic design prints about tea

Where can you find 55 prints by 55 brilliant artists, all on theme of tea? Why, at The Communitea Shop, of course. This delightful new initiative is raising funds for London Chinese Community Centre (LCCC) whilst countering the issue of anti-Asian hate.

In partnership with Roomfifty, Communitea is offering tea-inspired prints by 55 artists. The prints themselves are up there with many of our best print ads, and they show that tea is by no means just a British thing – it's also "about as Chinese as it gets".

(Image credit: The Communitea Shop)

"We've themed our campaign around tea as it is one of the great common denominators between British and Chinese culture (amongst others)," one of the project's founders and artists, Kenn Lam, told Creative Bloq. "It is also an ancient ritual of welcome that facilitates conversation and discussion; something we sorely need in order to combat anti-Asian sentiment."

(Image credit: The Communitea Shop)

Money raised from the prints (each available at £20) will support the LCCC. Like many businesses, it have taken a financial hit as a consequence of the Pandemic. "As London's oldest Chinese community centre," says Lam, "its survival through these troubled times is symbolically (and literally) essential for the ESEA community." You can view all 55 prints at The Communitea Shop.

As well as the prints, the initiative is offering a limited edition tea bag. At £45,000, it'll probably be the most expensive tea bag you'll ever own, but also the most significant – buying it from the LCCC will single-handedly fund the organisation for the rest of 2021.

The Communiteabag (Image credit: The Communitea Shop)

Like many of the best creative responses to the coronavirus pandemic, this is a truly imaginative and hopeful response to a challenging situation. If you're inspired to create a print of your own, take a look at our best laptops for graphic design.

