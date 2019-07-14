Early Prime Day super-deal: Save $900 on this Sony BRAVIA 70" TV

If you've been patiently waiting for the best Prime Day deals, the good news is there's not long to go. With the main Amazon event kicking off in a matter of hours, we've already seen other retailers reveal some incredible offers – and this Sony TV deal from Walmart is one of the best so far. Originally $1,998, this Sony 70-inch 4K Ultra HD TV is now just $1,098 – that's a huge $900 saving!

So, if you've got a space big enough to fit in a 70-inch TV, this is one deal you'd be daft to miss. Sony is renowned for its quality products, and when it comes to TVs, it's up there with the best of them. Part of its Bravia range, this X830F model's colours are rich and vivid thanks to its Triluminos display, and the innovative technology of its HDR processor X1 results in remarkable realism.

Sony BRAVIA 70-inch 4K Ultra HD TV Was $1,998 now $1,098 @Walmart

Save $900: In one of the best early Prime Day deals we've seen so far, Walmart has pulled out all the stops, offering this Sony Bravia Ultra HD TV for just under $1,100. Hurry, this offer is going to fly off the shelves.

