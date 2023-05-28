Live
Nintendo Switch Memorial Day Sale live blog
This is the place for all the best Nintendo Switch deals this Memorial Day.
Hello, and welcome to Creative Bloq's Nintendo Switch live blog! Here we'll be bringing you all the latest Nintendo Switch deals as and when they go live over the weekend before this Monday's Memorial Day Sale.
We've been covering the best Nintendo Switch Memorial Day deals for a few years now, and found that they can be so fleeting that's well worth dedicating a live blog to catch the best ones as and when they go live. So be sure to bookmark this page and make sure you're first to get the Nintendo Switch deals you want.
Memorial Day 2023 is officially on Monday, but retailers are always offering decent discounts on products the weekend before. For more bargains on other items, follow our Apple Memorial Day Sale 2023 live blog.
As expected, the quantity of Nintendo Switch deals so far this weekend hasn't been the best. It usually takes a little while to warm up, and we expect the deals to start coming in this evening and Monday. So what's the best deal to report so far?
It's actually on a Switch game. Right now you can get Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for only $19.99 at Target. Target also has Super Mario Odyssey on at $49.99 (saving you $10).
Morning, and welcome to the blog. Nintendo Switch deals tend to be far and few between but if an Memorial Day Switch deals come up, you can be sure you'll find out about there here.
The only real deal that we're seeing so far is a discount on a UK import of the gorgeous Nintendo Switch OLED, now
$349 $329 at Amazon. That's a saving of $20 on the usual US price, which is a better deal than we expect to see on a US Switch. Just be aware that you'll need an adapter for the UK plug or a charger from another device (and of course, the device will take a few days to arrive).
Sign up below to get the latest from Creative Bloq, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Creative Bloq. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.