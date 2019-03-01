Meet the world's best illustrators in Computer Arts

We're only a couple months into 2019, yet already we've been blown away by the amazing work pouring out of illustrators the world over. Sure, we might be going through some strange and turbulent times at the moment, but the top illustrators in the industry are taking advantage of this to create surprising, daring and powerful art.

In our hotlist of the illustrators to look out for in 2019, we profile the top names you've either seen already, or you can expect to see great things from in the future. These are the illustrators you're going to want to work with if you want your next project to stand out, so make sure you don't miss it.

This issue even has a cover by illustrator Max Guther, which has a special stippled UV treatment that rises off the page, giving it a sand-like effect. It also has special spot UV and copper foils. See how it was made here

Meet the illustrators you're going to want to work with

We're also proud to announce that Computer Art's sixth annual Brand Impact Awards are now open for submissions. These awards celebrate the very best pieces of branding work from across the industry, so if you think your work is in with a shot of winning, why not enter?

Get familiar with the entry criteria, explore the various categories, and be inspired by last year's winners by heading over to this page on Creative Bloq, the event's co-presenters. Here you'll also see the stunning new look created for the event by 'code poet' Zach Lieberman.

Elsewhere in issue 290, we catch up with the bright, geometric work of London artist Morag Myerscough, take a look at the Fyne Ales rebrand, and learn how creatives are fighting for gender equality in the industry.

Take a closer look at what's inside Computer Arts issue 290 by scrolling left to right through the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 Take a look at the hottest new emerging designs in our showcase Image 2 of 5 Morag Myerscough's bright work brings joy to drab cities Image 3 of 5 Our illustrator hotlist is bursting with talent Image 4 of 5 Studio Mut reveals how it creates experimental design Image 5 of 5 Discover the people and initiatives fighting for gender balance

Computer Arts is the world's best-selling design magazine, bursting at the seams with insight, inspiration, interviews and all the best new design projects. For all this delivered direct to your door each month, subscribe to Computer Arts. Right now you can save up to 59 per cent, and receive a free Computer Arts tote bag when you subscribe.

Related articles: