These spooky McDonald’s ads are minimalist perfection

Design fans are praising these crafty McDonald's ads that expertly use subtle imagery to create a series of spooky designs (who knew the humble fry could be so threatening?) While these playful ads seem to resurface every spooky season, we're still lovin' them thanks to their stunning simplicity and retro-inspired aesthetic.

While McDonald's is known for its bright and bold branding, this stripped-back look proves that sometimes taking a less is more approach can have a big impact. If Reddit's rapturous praise is enough to go by, these funky ads certainly deserve a place on our list of the best print ads.

