Best Memorial Day sales 2020: The best deals on laptops, mattresses and more

Welcome to our round up of the best Memorial Day sales 2020. Memorial Day is just around the corner (Monday, 25 May), and the sales are already in full swing. So if you've been wanting to get some quality kit for less, now's the time to buy. Here we've compiled the best Memorial Day deals on everything from laptops, tablets and monitors, to mattresses and home and garden furniture.

The Memorial Day sales will take place right through the weekend, and we're going to curate the very best deals right here. If you want to browse around the shops, use the quick links below to head to your favourite retailers. Otherwise, scroll down for our pick of the best Memorial Day sales, which we will update as and when new offers arrive. This will be the last big US sale event until Amazon Prime Day 2020, so be sure to make the most of the deals while they last!

Memorial Day sales 2020:

Adorama – laptops, monitors and more with up to $300 savings

– laptops, monitors and more with up to $300 savings Amazon – big savings on home items and appliances

– big savings on home items and appliances Apple – save on your old iPhone with select trade-ins

– save on your old iPhone with select trade-ins B&H Photo – deals on laptops for creatives, with up to $300 off

– deals on laptops for creatives, with up to $300 off Best Buy – save up to $250 on TVs, laptops, appliances and more

– save up to $250 on TVs, laptops, appliances and more Dell – up to $250 off its brilliant XPS range of laptops

– up to $250 off its brilliant XPS range of laptops Home Depot – up to 40% off tools, appliances, home furniture and more

– up to 40% off tools, appliances, home furniture and more HP – weekly deals on laptops, desktops, monitors and more

– weekly deals on laptops, desktops, monitors and more Huion – great entry level graphic tablets for under $50

– great entry level graphic tablets for under $50 Lenovo – massive savings on laptops: up to $800 savings!

– massive savings on laptops: up to $800 savings! Mattress Firm - get top-rated mattress brands for up to 50% off!

- get top-rated mattress brands for up to 50% off! Microsoft – huge savings on select Surface Pro models and more

– huge savings on select Surface Pro models and more Purple – save up $400 on quality mattresses

– save up $400 on quality mattresses Target – save up to 25% on patio items

– save up to 25% on patio items Tomtops – up to 52% off a huge range of accessories

– up to 52% off a huge range of accessories Wayfair – save up to 65% in Wayfair's huge outdoor sale

Memorial Day sales 2020: Top picks

Apple iPad 10.2-inch: 128GB | $549.00 | $499.00 at B&H Photo

Save $60: If you want an iPad with lots of storage, this deal from Best Buy is a steal. This latest model of the iPad features 128GB of storage, has Wi-Fi + 4G LTE and is powered by Apple's A10 Fusion chip. Super-powerful, this small but mighty tablet is capable of all manner of creative tasks – grab one before they're all gone.

Purple | Up to $400 off select mattress + sleep bundle

Purple is running some of the biggest savings we've seen in the Memorial Day sales so far. Offering some seriously impressive bundle deals, you can save up to $400 off select mattresses, pillows, sheets and mattress protectors.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch | 2018 | 256GB: $949 | $799 at B&H Photo

Save $150: Apple's iPad Pro is a popular choice among creatives, but it doesn't come cheap. Until now. The late 2018 model might not be the shiny new 2020 version, but it's still a powerhouse of a machine. And at this price, it's a bargain to boot!

Dyson V8 Animal vacuum cleaner | $399.99 | $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: When it comes to vacuum cleaners, you can't beat a Dyson, especially at this price. This cord-free vacuum has a powerful V8 digital motor under its hood, perfect for keeping your home and studio super-clean.

Apple Watch 5 GPS | $399 | $299 at Best Buy

Save $100: Apple's latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 5, is on sale right now for just $299 at Best Buy. Featuring GPS technology, this water resistant smartwatch model is a whole $100 cheaper than usual – grab it before it's gone!

Home Depot | Huge savings on garden furniture and more

This outdoor sale from Home Depot has some of the best savings we've seen. There's amazing discounts on everything form lawnmowers and tools to patio furniture and parasols. Oh, and there's free delivery on all orders too!

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2019 | $1,299 | $1,149 at B&H Photo

Save $150: Apple's popular laptop has never been more affordable. If you've been wanting to get your hands on a MacBook Pro, now's the time. Save a whopping $150 on this powerful 2019, 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID while stocks last.

Memorial Day sales 2020: All the best deals

Best tablet deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch: 128GB | $549.00 | $499.00 at B&H Photo

Save $60: If you've been looking to buy an iPad Pro with plenty of storage and a lovely large screen, this is a good bargain. This latest model of the iPad Pro is powerful, sleek, and more than capable of all manner of creative tasks – grab it while you can.

Apple iPad mini: 64GB | $529.99 | $429.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: For the ever-popular, latest model, of the iPad mini, this $100 saving is pretty huge. As a one time buy, this iPad mini is $529.99, but this 2-year contract will save you money.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch | 2018 | 256GB: $949 | $799 at B&H Photo

Save $150: If it's an iPad Pro you're after, deals don't come better than this. The late 2018 model is a super-powerful device, which can handle all manner of creative tasks with ease.

Surface Pro 7 & Type Cover | $959.00 | $699.00 at Best Buy

Save $260: The Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover bundle deal is an absolute steal at now less than $700 for the pair. Available t Best Buy right now, but hurry, stocks won't last long!

Lenovo Smart Tab M10: 16GB | $199.99 | $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60: This Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Tab M10 has 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage (up to 256GB with additional SD card), with the surround sound Dolby Atmos audio.

Best laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch | $999 | $949 at B&H Photo

Save $50: This 2020 model features a 1.1 GHz, 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, and gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina Display. It looks beautiful, runs like a dream and with this deal is under a grand. Get it, in gorgeous Space Gray, while stocks last.

Surface Book 2 laptop | $1,499 | $1,299 at Best Buy

Save $200: One of the best 2-in1 laptops around, the Surface Book 2 boasts an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage. Powerful, portable and now even more affordable.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop | $1,018.99 | $729.99 at Dell

Save $289: This is the most powerful 13.3-inch laptop in its class, and with its 10th Gen Intel Quad Core i5 and FHD touch display, its $729.99 asking price is a fantastic deal. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1,299 | $1,149 at B&H Photo

Save $150: There's a huge saving of $150 off this awesome MacBook Pro with 8th Gen Intel Core processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage at B&H Photo. Get yours while stocks still last.

Inspiron 14 3000 Laptop | $319.99 | $299.99 at Dell

Save $20: Dell's Inspiron range is amongst its best. For a short period of time, the Inspiron 14 3000 is on sale for under £300. The 14-inch budget laptop packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor.



HP 15 Laptop: 128GB | $799.99 | $579.99 at HP

Save $200: With this 15-inch laptop, you get a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, which is more than enough for everyday use. But if you want more, you can also double the SSD size for $50.

Best monitor deals

Dell Ultrasharp 32 4K | $1,119.99 | $899.99 at Dell

Save $220: This monitor has pro features and right now is under a grand. As Dell's latest flagship 4K 32-inch screen, it offers full sRGB coverage, with 95% DCI-P3 and great colour uniformity, making it a great choice for pro designers and creatives.

LG 27UD88-W 4K Ultra HD| $649.99 | $546.99 at Adorama

Save $103: This is the best affordable 4K monitor out there. It's a 27-inch model that gives you gorgeous 4K resolution and excellent colour accuracy, for a snip of the price of other heavy duty 4K monitors.

MSI Prestige 5K IPS | $1,570.38 | $957.38 at B&H Photo

Save $200: This is easily one of the best ultra-wide monitors for creatives you can buy right now. Not only does it have a wide 21:9 aspect ratio, but it also features a huge 5,120 x 2,160 resolution for crystal-clear image quality.

Best TV deals

Sony 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV | $749.99 | $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150: This feature-packed Sony model is a fantastic 49-inch, 4K TV. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities, and the massive 49-inch display will pick out all the details you want from your favourite shows, films and games.

Insignia 32-inch Smart HDTV | $149.99 | $94.99 at Best Buy

Save $55: This 32-inch model from Insignia is currently going for under $100, and with its LED TV and two HDMI inputs, you can easily enjoy your favourite multimedia on it.

TCL 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV | $549.00 | $449.99 at Amazon

Save $50: This fantastic TV has a vivid 4K UHD picture, and with it ALEXA connectivity and rich Dolby sound, all your favourite content will be at hand and looking and sounding good!

Best headphone deals

Beats Powerbeats 3 | $199.99 | $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $110: These water-resistant, wireless earbuds from one of the most famous headphone brands are currently a snip at $89.99 – saving you $110! Fitted with ear hooks, they're great for casual listening or tuning in while being active, and have a 12 hour battery life.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless | $349.99 | $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $150: If you're looking for a great pair of wireless headphones for a great price, get the Beats Studio 3 headphones for only $199. These quality fold-up headphones have noise-canceling technology and come in a range of colours.

Apple AirPods (2019) | $159.99 | $139.99 at Best Buy

Save $20: Get a pair of the latest model of Apple AirPods with Charging Case from Best Buy at the best price currently around. These wireless earbuds come with a charging case and a huge 20 hours of play time from a single charge.

When is Memorial Day 2020?

As well as being the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day has been an American federal holiday that falls on the last Monday in May since the 19th century. It is a day that honours everyone who died while serving in the US military. This year Memorial Day is on Monday 25 May.

When do the Memorial Day 2020 sales start?

Many Memorial Day sales begin a whole week before the bank holiday, some won't begin in earnest until the weekend before.

However, if you bookmark this page, we will be updating all the sales that we find from now until the end of the sales, usually at midnight on Memorial Day.

It is the biggest sales event until Amazon Prime, so it's the perfect time to snap up a great saving if you don't want to wait until later this year.

