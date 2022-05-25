Amazon Prime Day 2022: all you need to know and what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals are one step closer to your browser this year, as Amazon has recently confirmed the massive sales party will be scheduled for... sometime in July! Unfortunately, that's all the giant retailer has released for now, but to be honest Amazon has only ever released the exact date a couple of weeks before the event itself. But we think we've cracked it, and may have figured out the date already!

Our guess (and it is only a guess) is based on looking at previous years dates, and focussing on patterns. Discounting the turbulent 2020 date shift (October?!) and the following June date of 2021, and knowing that it is definitely in July thanks to Amazon's announcement, we think we can narrow the possibilities somewhat. Amazon Prime Day has always sat in the middle of the month of July. Furthermore, it's never run in the single digit dates of July, nor has it been in the 20s of July. That leaves only one possibility this year: Monday 18th to Tuesday 19th July.

Of course, we could be totally wrong, but that's our guess for now. What is certain is that from laptops and drawing tablets to TVs and headphones, Amazon Prime Day is all about snaffling genuinely good deals, and we'll have our finger on the pulse to pick up the very best of them, as they go live. Bookmark this page to save you hunting around Amazon, or falling prey to a deal that's not actually that great (it can happen).

It shouldn't be a surprise that you'll need to be a Prime Day member to take advantage of Amazon's Prime Day offers. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime Day trial here (opens in new tab).

The best Amazon deals live right now

These may not be Prime Day deals, but Amazon is really good at offering decent discounts regardless of whether a massive retail event is happening or not. Here are some highlights that are live right now...

All you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? At the moment, we know Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be in July. Amazon will release the actual date closer to the time so stay posted and we'll let you know when we know... but if you were to twist our arm, we'd say that it's going to be on Monday 18 to Tuesday 19 July. Those would only be the 'official' dates, however, and as anyone that's experienced an Amazon Prime Day before would know, the actual length of time where you'll be able to find brilliant deals coming from Amazon (and competing retailers) will be more like a fortnight! Expect deals to start getting picked up here from the beginning of July, whatever the actual date of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Is Prime free on Prime Day? Amazon Prime isn't exactly free on Prime Day. In order to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day 2022 offers, you'll need to be a Prime member. But the good news is you can sign up to Amazon's no strings attached 30-day free Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) to see if the service is right for you. Alternatively, you can hold off signing up until nearer the event, that way you can get all the best deals and then cancel before your trial period is up without charge (should you not want to stay around and enjoy all the benefits of a Prime membership).

What will be on sale for Prime Day? As Amazon sells such a broad range of products, you're almost guaranteed an equally wide range of deals over Amazon Prime Day. There's everything from iPads to phones to mattresses to colouring pencils. You'll find all the best deals right here. Of course, historically, the biggest savings from Amazon are always on the Amazon devices. Makes sense really, as they can set the discounts on their own products, as no other retailer can. But Amazon Prime Day 2022 won't just be about Amazon. Yes it's mainly their show, but in recent years, other retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and B&H Photo have all jumped on the Prime Day bandwagon, and offered heavily discounted goods themselves. Safe to say, come July, you will not be searching hard to find decent savings on a range of goods.

Popular products from previous years

Here are a list of all the products that we've seen enjoy massive deals in previous years... we've collected some live deals now (and if you look carefully, there may even be some still live from last year!)

Amazon devices

An Echo Dot for half price was just one of the deals to hit our screens last year. And with rumours of a 5th generation Echo Dot this year, there will probably be some awesome discounts on the previous incarnation. We also saw four months of Amazon music for free.

Amazon Prime iPad deals

We always see some reductions on various iPads during Amazon Prime, with a whopping $130 of a 2020 iPad Pro last year. With a new iPad Air 5 set to be released this year, we expect to see reductions on the 2020 iPad Air in particular.

Prime Day Laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Laptop (2021): $1,099.99 $899.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200: The XPS 13 is one of the best 13-inch laptops out there. This latest iteration boasts an 11th-generation Intel CPU and an even smaller footprint than before. Here, you'll be saving on the Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD model.



Prime Day monitor deals

Prime Day monitor deals: US

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook C223NA: £229.99 £179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50.99: A laptop for under £200? That's right – as long as you're keen on Chrome OS. For anyone who wants a backup system for light tasks, this is a great buy. It features an Intel Celeron CPU, 4 GB RAM, 32GB flash storage, and an 11.6-inch HD display.



(opens in new tab) BenQ EW2780U 27-inch 4K: $549.99 $409.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $140: This is a stellar offer for this top-notch 4K monitor, and matches last year's price over Prime Day. This BenQ monitor has a customisable colour performance, excellent image quality, and 2W stereo speakers.



Prime Day monitor deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Samsung 49-inch Curved Ultra Wide: £849.99 £649 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £201: This huge Samsung monitor is stunning, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for it. It was designed for gaming, boasting a 144Hz refresh rate, arena lighting, and Samsung’s proprietary Metal QD technology for longer lasting, natural colours.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)





(opens in new tab) AOC Q32E2N 32-inch QHD: £229.99 £159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £70: This 32-inch monitor from AOC has dropped back to an Amazon all-time price low. It offers stunning 2560 x 1440 resolution and a pair of built-in 3W speakers – not something you find so often in monitors. With a tilting stand, it's also fairly ergonomic.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)





Prime Day TV deals

Prime Day TV Deals: US

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch Bravia TV: $999.99 $798 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200: Two years ago, this great TV was twice the price, and it's certainly aged well. Though TV tech has stepped up with OLED screens, this Sony Bravia 4K UHD TV is still a class act in 2021. Shave $300 off the price, and you've got one of the best TV deals right now.



(opens in new tab) Hisense 75-inch H65 TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250: Whether you're streaming movies, playing games or accessing the web, this TV offers an incredible picture on a massive screen, with Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, as well as Motion Rate 120 and DTS Sound Studio tech.



(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV: $2,299.99 $1,796.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $503: If you want a future-proof TV that offers the best tech, opting for an OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) TV is the way to go. They provide the best picture quality, and this LG 65-inch TV is now at its lowest price ever. Currently only 2 left.



Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: US

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch with 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 carry case: $479 $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: This is the biggest saving we've seen so far this Prime Day, and it's open to non-Prime members too. This bundle includes the Switch, a handy carry case, 128GB SD Card, protective cover, a screen protector and more! All for just $429.



(opens in new tab) Get Nintendo Switch games for just $39.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save up to $20: Discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories don't crop up that often in the States, so it's worth taking a look at Walmart's offerings. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakenings, Super Mario Odyssey, Lugi's Mansion 3 and Fire Emblem: Three Houses now cost just $39.99.





Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch and Pokemon Snap: £349.99 £309.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £39.99: This is a really decent discount on the Nintendo Switch and the New Pokémon Snap game (inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game, Pokémon Snap). Pokémon fans will definitely want to add to basket.

DEAL ENDS 22 June 00:00 (BST)



(opens in new tab) Just Dance 2021: £49.99 £23.99 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £26: Just Dance is one of the most popular games for the Switch, and with 52% off, this game is around the same price we saw over the Black Friday period. We can't imagine it getting much cheaper (or much more entertaining to play!).

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 00:00 (BST)



(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: £219 £199 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £20: This hot offer from Currys PC World includes a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite console and the ever-popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There's even a two-year guarantee included. One to get quickly before it sells out.

Prime Day Headphone deals

Prime Day headphones deals: US

(opens in new tab) Sony - WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones: $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100: There are some tempting offers on at Best Buy right now, including various headphone offers. Our pick of the bunch are these Sony noise cancelling over-the-ear headphones with Google Assistant.



Prime Day headphones deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349.99 £209.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £138: There are some decent headphone deals over at Amazon this Prime Day, including these Bose over-ear headphones, which have Alexa voice control and come in various colours.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods with charging case: £159 £119 at Amazon

Save £40: Hold up, here is an actual amazing deal on the AirPods with Charging Case. There's a whole £40 off! This is the lowest price we've seen so act quickly if you want these popular headphones.



Prime Day drawing tablet deals

Prime Day drawing tablet deals: US

(opens in new tab) XP-PEN Drawing Monitor Artist 12: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this highly-rated tablet with a 11.6-inch screen. This edition is Line Friends themed, and comes with a bag and stickers – but the quality of the tablet remains unchanged. XP-Pen has lots of offers so click through to find more.

(opens in new tab) Huion KAMVAS 20: $369 $295.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $73.80: A wide viewing angle and the brilliant PW507 means you'll be getting the perfect pen display for your digital artwork with the Huion Kamvas 20. There are amazing deals across Huion's range so be sure to explore.





Prime Day drawing tablet deals: UK

(opens in new tab) Huion Inspiroy H640P £39.98 £27.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £12.69: You can currently save 32% off this Windows, Mac and Android-compatible graphics tablet. It's one of the more basic models on the market (there's no built-in display) but it does feature 6 shortcut keys and a battery-free stylus. And for under £30, it's a steal.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BST

(opens in new tab) Huion Kamvas 13 Drawing tablet £271.99 £217 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £54.40: This ace Huion drawing tablet features a fully laminated display with an anti-glare screen protector. It's ultra-slim and weighs only 980g and features a battery-free pen – so that's one less charger to worry about.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BST

(opens in new tab) XP-PEN Artist24 Pro £999 £716 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £284: For the pros, this 2K QHD drawing monitor features a 23.8-inch display, 2 dials and 20 customisable shortcut keys. In fact, it's the very first 2K 23.8-inch drawing tablet. They don't come sharper than this.

DEAL EXPIRES 22 June 0:00 BST

Hard drive deals

Prime Day hard drive deals: US

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme 1TB $252.99 $149.99 at Adorama (opens in new tab)

Save $93: No need for Prime membership for this one. Adorama has a huge 37% on this compact SSD. With a durable, shock-resistant solid-state core, 1TB capacity and transfers as fast as 550MB/s, It's a sound SSD for a brilliant price.



Prime Day hard drive deals: UK

(opens in new tab) WD 1TB My Passport SSD £221.99 £109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £112: This light and compact SSD from Western Digital is going at half price right now. Boasting solid read and write speeds, a 1TB capacity and 256-bit hardware encryption, it's a great, reliable drive for both business travel and everyday media use.





(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme 1TB £221.99 £114.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £107: This is another great compact SSD with a huge discount. With a 1TB capacity, it has a durable, shock-resistant solid-state core and offers high-speed transfers of up to 550MB/s. Best of all, the price has been slashed by 48%.



(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme 500GB £136.99 £69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £67: If you don't need 1TB in capacity, there's also 49 per cent off the 500GB SanDisk Extreme. It offers the same compact, durable design and a very low price for a reliable external hard drive.





