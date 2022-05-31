Walmart Plus Weekend launches this Thursday – and it spells great deals on TVs

Walmart Plus Weekend is coming, and it bodes for big deals on tech. So if you missed out on Memorial Day, this could be your chance. What is Walmart+ and what its Walmart+ Weekend? We'll explain all below, but consider it Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime Day. Four days of member-only discounts start on Thursday 2 June – a clear attempt to get in before Prime Day and steal part of the pie (although the Big W already does well at shifting deals around Amazon's branded event).

This new addition to the sales calendar is a pretty big deal if you like... well, deals! Walmart is a massive retailer, and a move to subscriber-only deals is a confident one, to say the least. The catch? Well, like Prime Day, the deals will be offered only to members, but if you haven't already, you can make the most of the Walmart+ Weekend by signing up for a free 30-day Walmart+ (opens in new tab) trial (you can cancel it before 30 days to avoid paying any fees).

See our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2022 if you're holding out for that, but in the meantime, here's what we can expect from Walmart's new event.

What is Walmart Plus and what are the perks?

Walmart is one of the world's biggest supermarkets, and Walmart+, or Walmart Plus, is its subscription service, offering free same- and next-day delivery on a range of products, plus exclusive bargains for subscribers. It also offers special membership prices on fuel with up to 10 cents off each gallon at over 14,000 stations and free grocery deliveries.

Over the debut Walmart+ Weekend, "Up to 40% off top tech". That sounds pretty good to us. Other perks include mobile scan and go via your phone to check out at actual Walmart stores, plus exclusive or early access deals during other sales events, for example, during Black Friday.

How much does Walmart Plus cost?

A Walmart+ subscription costs either $12.95 a month or $98 for the year. That actually makes it cheaper than Amazon Prime. But best of all, like Amazon's subscription service, Walmart+ has a free trial (opens in new tab), which means you can sign up ahead of Walmart Plus Weekend to take advantage of the deals during the event and then cancel if you decide you don't like or won't continue to use the benefits. That said, those who sign up to Walmart+ over Walmart+ weekend and become paid members will get a $20 promo code for use against their next purchase.

When is Walmart Plus Weekend?

Walmart+ Weekend is a new announcement from the retailer that seems to be designed very much in the mould of Amazon Prime Day. Walmart+ members are promised exclusive access to special member-only deals.

Although it's called 'Walmart Plus Weekend', it actually lasts for four days, with the inaugural Walmart+ Weekend 2022 taking place from Thursday until Sunday. The event starts at 12pm PT / 3pm ET on Thursday 2 June and deals end at 4pm PT / 7pm ET on Sunday June 5.

What will be on sale during Walmart Plus Weekend?

Since Walmart+ Weekend 2022 is the first such event, we don't have any history to go by to predict exactly what kind of deals we'll see over the four-day sale event, but we've been promised 'Up to 40% off top tech, toys, & more'.

That certainly sounds intriguing, and going by what we've seen Walmart offer discounts on in the past, for example during Black Friday or even on Amazon Prime Day, we wouldn't be surprised if we see some big deals on TVs, particularly Hisense 4K models (in fact, we've already found some – see below). We might get some deals on laptops and tablets too.

Walmart Plus Weekend 2022: the best early deals

Walmart + Weekend doesn't start until Thursday 2 June, but we've already found some good deals going at Walmart – and these ones aren't even restricted to members only. Take a look at the deals below, but also bookmark this page and make sure you come back later, because we'll be updating this list over Walmart Plus Weekend as new deals appear. You might also want to take a look at our Memorial Day Sale 2022 roundup, because a lot of the deals are still live.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air (2020) 10.9-inch: $539 $469 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $60: A nice Apple discount here on the 4th gen 64GB iPad Air, it was available in all five colour options last time we checked too. This isn't the 2022 M1-chipped model, but still a great tablet now at a great price.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55in Class 4K QLED Android Smart TV: $999.99 $598 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $401.99: Now this is the kind of deal we'd be hoping to see during Walmart+ Weekend, a cool $400 shaved off the price of a 55in 4K HDR Smart TV with stunning brightness and a rapid refresh rate. A great opportunity for a home entertainment upgrade.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55in Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV: $649.99 $448 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $201.99: And here's another good one. If you don't quite need the 1,500 nits of brightness and the 120Hz refresh rate of the TV above, this slightly cheaper model from the same brand offers a lot of the headline features of the model above, with Dolby HDR and Quantum Dot Color.

(opens in new tab) TCL 32in HD LED Android Smart TV: $229 $118 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $111: And for a really budget TV, they don't get much cheaper than this. There's not so much to shout about in terms of screen quality with this one, but you get a high-definition screen with Google Assistant and Chromecast. A decent choice if you don't want a big screen.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy 15.6in Touch x360 2-in-1 laptop: $929 $749 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $180: And finally, a nice deal on a laptop here at Walmart, again open to all, not only Walmart+ members. The HP Envy 15.6 is a versatile 2-in-1 touch laptop/tablet, and this one comes with Intel Core i-5, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Walmart Plus vs Amazon Prime: Which is best?

We will continue to update this when Walmart Plus launches, hopefully in July 2020, but a quick look at the stats will certainly give you an idea of which online subscription service will be the more dominant one initailly.

According to a CNBC report (opens in new tab), as of May 2020, Amazon was accounting for 40% of all US gross merchandise volume online. What's more, with lockdown, demand was so high that Amazon had to reduce what it delivered to essential items only for a period of time, plus hire thousands of new delivery workers. Amazon, it's fair to say, is in rude health in 2020.

However, Walmart is no slouch, announcing that it brought in around $524 billion in yearly revenue (opens in new tab). That means that the company has the muscle to make its Plus scheme a real competitor to Prime.

Also, Walmart Plus will unlikely go for the exact same customers that know and trust Amazon Prime. As Walmart specialises in groceries, there will be at least one essential difference between the two subscription services at point of launch, and there are other ways Walmart can distinguish Walmart Plus from Prime, concentrating on specific product areas rather than offering pretty much everything like Amazon does. Groceries, as mentioned, but also gas, early access to Walmart-specific sales and promotions, and quick checkouts in physical Walmart stores are some obvious examples.

