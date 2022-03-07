Memorial Day sale 2022: when is it and the deals to expect

We're fast approaching the Memorial Day sale 2022, and the great deals that come with it. The Memorial Day sale 2022 falls on Monday 30 May, but, if previous years are anything to go by, there will undoubtedly be Memorial Day deals available across the whole weekend prior, and even earlier than that.

Memorial Day sale 2022 is the nearest opportunity in the year to bag a real bargain on top quality gear, whether you're looking for a new TV, a smartwatch or even a new mattress for a better night's sleep. Sifting through all the deals available can take hours, but we'll be pulling in the best Memorial Day Sale deals here to help save you time.

As with last year's Memorial Day sale, we expect retailers to start early as they're super keen to shift stock, so get this page bookmarked and check back regularly as the date approaches to find all the best Memorial Day Sale 2022 deals as they appear. For now, take a look below to see some of the highlights of the Memorial Day sale 2021. Some of them might even still be live.

Memorial Day sales 2022: The best early deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59: These noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple are the best in their in-range. They were reduced to £197 during Amazon's Memorial Day sale in 2021, and right now they're even cheaper at $187.



Apple Watch SE (GPS): $279 $244 at Amazon

Save: $35.00: Discounts on Apple smartwatches crop up now and again and we saw discounts of up to $50 on the series 6 in the last Memorial Day sale. Right now, Amazon has this saving on the Apple Watch SE.



Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $1,029.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $220: Last year we saw some great Memorial Day deals on the Surface Pro 7. This time it looks set to be the turn of the stunning Surface Pro 8. Best Buy already has a fantastic $230 off the 128GB version, and similar savings across the range.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199.95 $129.95 at Amazon

Save $70: In the last Memorial Day sale, Amazon had a bargain on these Dr Dre Beats headphones, which were reduced to $138.51. This year, we're in for an even better deal with these impressive wireless headphones already down to just $129.95.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $873 $499 at Nectar

Save up to $498: This is a premium medium-firm memory foam mattress, and you'll sleep even more soundly with these prices. There are discounts on the mattress itself in different sizes, and whichever size you order also comes with $399 of accessories thrown in, making this a massive deal.



MSI Prestige14EVO012 14-inch Laptop: $1,199.99 $1,079.99 at Best Buy

Save $120: A great deal on a Windows laptop. The MSI Prestige has 14-inch screen, Core i7 processor, 16GB memory and a whole terabyte of SSD storage. With a $120 discount, it's well worth considering.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg100 Touch: $999.99 $629.99 at HP

Save up to $370: And if you're looking for a great pre-Memorial Day deal on a touch-screen laptop, this is a great buy from HP. Great performance in a super-compact slimline laptop.



Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Save $70: Looking for a new TV and don't need an enormous screen? Best Buy has $60 off this Toshiba 43-inch display. It's 4K with Dolby Vision, and you can stream pretty much whatever you want thanks to its FireTV functionality.

Apple iPad Pro 11 $899 $849 at Amazon

Save $50: The 11-inch iPad Pro is the first iPad with Apple's M1 CPU making it faster than ever. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display with 120Hz Pro Motion, TrueTone, and P3 wide colour looks stunning, and you get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras to boot. A saving of $50 is not to be sniffed at.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: $149.99 $133 at Amazon

Save $16.99: Looking for a cheap Android tablet? They don't come much cheaper than this 2019 Samsung with an 8-inch screen, wi-fi and 32GB storage. It's not going to set anyone's world on fire, but at this price who's complaining?

When is the Memorial Day sale 2022?

Memorial Day has been a federal holiday in the US since the 19th century. Created to honour all those who lost their life while serving in the US military, it falls on the last Monday in May. That means that Memorial Day is on Monday 30 May 2022. Also widely considered the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day has long been an occasion for retail sales and discounts across a range of products in the US.

When does the Memorial Day sale 2022 start?

Like many sales events, the actual timing of deals has been starting earlier and earlier over the years as retailers try to get ahead of the competition. This means that while the biggest discount still often come up on the weekend before Memorial Day, we often start to see Memorial Day discounts appearing earlier in May.

Keep watching this page for deals as they appear. Deals usually run until midnight on Memorial Day itself, but big discounts may sell out quickly. The next big sales event after the Memorial Day sale is not until Amazon Prime Day in summer, so it's well worth sweeping quickly to buy a bargain when you see a good deal.

Memorial Day sale 2022: what retailers have Memorial Day deals?

There's still some time to go until the Memorial Day sale 2022, but for those hunting for early deals, these are the retailers that often have the biggest Memorial Day deals. Scroll down further to see the biggest current deals in your region across a range of different products.

Adorama – great savings on laptops, monitors and more

– great savings on laptops, monitors and more Amazon – big savings on home items and appliances

– big savings on home items and appliances Apple – save with your old iPhone through select trade-ins

– save with your old iPhone through select trade-ins B&H Photo – deals on laptops and more for creatives

– deals on laptops and more for creatives Best Buy – save on TVs, laptops, appliances and more

– save on TVs, laptops, appliances and more Dell – top discounts across the Dell range

– top discounts across the Dell range Home Depot – money off on tools, appliances, home furniture and more

– money off on tools, appliances, home furniture and more HP – weekly deals on laptops, desktops, monitors and more

– weekly deals on laptops, desktops, monitors and more Huion – top-notch entry-level graphic tablets

– top-notch entry-level graphic tablets Lenovo – massive savings on laptops

– massive savings on laptops Mattress Firm - grab top-rated mattress brands at sweet prices

- grab top-rated mattress brands at sweet prices Microsoft – deals on select Surface Pro models and more

– deals on select Surface Pro models and more Purple – save on quality mattresses

The best early Memorial Day tablet deals

Tablets are useful for work, entertainment and more. We've seen good Memorial Day deals on iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tabs and Surface Pros in the past, so these are worth keeping an eye on.

The best early Memorial Day laptop deals

Laptops are another tech essential where you can hope to pick up a Memorial Day 2022 deal. See below for the best prices at the moment.

The best early Memorial Day monitor deals

Looking for a new screen? Then it's well worth keeping an eye out for Memorial Day monitor deals. Based on previous years, we expect to see Memorial Day savings on Dell and HP monitors, and also on a range of gaming monitors. See the best current deals below.

The best early Memorial Day TV deals

We're hoping to see some big deals on television in the Memorial Day sale 2022. Last year we saw some good deals on Sony and Toshiba televisions, so keep an eye out for these. You'll find the best current offers below.

The best early Memorial Day headphone deals

Headphones are an essential accessory. We saw great Memorial Day headphone deals on the Apple Air Pods Pro last year, although the Memorial Day prices were bettered later in the year. Check the best current headphones deals below.

The best early Memorial Day smartwatch deals

Smartwatches like the Apple Watch come in for occasional small savings now and again throughout the year, but last year we saw some bigger savings on the Apple Watch 6. Memorial Day 2020 might be the turn of the Apple Watch 7.

The best early Memorial Day mattress deals

It's incredible how expensive mattresses can be, but then these are investments that we spend a huge portion of every day using. The Memorial Day Sale is a great option to make some big savings, often with hundreds of dollars shaved off the price of some mattresses. See today's best prices below.

