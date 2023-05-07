Apple Memorial Day sale 2023 is coming

We celebrate the best Apple Memorial Day deals here at Creative Bloq when the last Monday of May comes around, as there are always some great Apple deals to be had. This year will be no different, and although the best of the Apple Memorial Day Sale bargains aren't live just yet, there are a few savings to be had, as detailed below.

Apple has never offered Memorial Day discounts, even though its trade-in prices (opens in new tab) are worth looking into. In fact, it's other retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo that offer the best Apple Memorial Day deals. Things can and do change rapidly as stock fluctuates, and sometimes you can grab a surprisingly hefty bargain on a product simply by opting for a different colour. We'll have all the best deals here, from today to the official Memorial Day of Monday 29 May 2023.

Below we've highlighted some quick links to take you to the best online retailers that are currently offering the best Apple Memorial Day deals. Then we highlight the absolute best deals for all the Apple products below that. Don't see what you want? Come back in a day or so, as we'll be updating this page daily.

iPads

iPad mini (2021): $499 $399 at Amazon

Save $100: The latest iPad mini is reduced by $100 at Amazon for the record low price that we've seen on this model. That's for the 64GB version, but there's also up to $100 off the 256GB version too, now $549, depending on colour.

iPad (10.2, 2021): $479 $399 at Amazon

Save $80: This 10.2-inch 2021 iPad currently has a tasty $80 knocked off the Wi-Fi 256GB version – a genuinely good deal on a new model. Some of us here at CB prefer this model to the most recent 10th Gen, so well worth a look.



iPad Air (5 Gen, 10.9): $599 $549 at B&H Photo

Save $50: The 64GB model of the 2020 iPad Air is a brilliant piece of kit and you can get $50 off the Space Gray version right now over at B&H Photo. It's a great tablet, and and alright deal.

MacBooks

MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200: The 2020 M1-chipped 13-inch MacBook Air is one of my favourite laptops of all time. It's the perfect balance of power and portability, and the 256GB model has $200 off right now. Even though it was released in 2020, this is still an impressive laptop for most users.

AirPods

AirPods Pro (2 Gen): $249 $234 at Amazon

Save $15: Apple's top-of-the-range noise-cancelling earbuds offer awesome sound quality. Now knocked down by a few dollars, these AirPods are definitely worth looking into. I has the fist Gen and loved them – these are better!



Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7: $399 $219 at Amazon

Save $180: This is a fantastic deal on what is really the same as the 8, but without a few new features. And it's a record low price, beating the last best price on the 7 by $90! Well worth looking into, and we don't think it'll be beat on official Memorial Day.

iPhones

iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1099.99 $299.99 at Verizon

Save $800: Got an old iPhone? Verizon has an incredible offer for Memorial Day, allowing customers to trade in old phones for discounts on newer ones. You might even be able to grab one for free!

iPhone SE: $429.99 $209.99 at Best Buy

Another fantastic trade-in deal, Best Buy and T-Mobile are offering the slim and portable iPhone SE for less than half price when an old model is traded in. This is the 3rd gen model, with expanded battery life.

iPhone 12 mini: $629.99 $314.99 at AT&T

Buy an iPhone 12 mini on an instalment plan at AT&T and you can get up to 50% off the total cost of the phone, with monthly payments as low as $8.75. There's no trade-in required for this one.

When is the Apple Memorial Day Sale 2023?

Memorial Day 2023 falls on Monday 29 May, and the biggest Apple Memorial Day sale discounts are likely to be found on that Monday itself and the weekend immediately before it. But, since Memorial Day is the first major retail event of the year, retailers are often keen to make the most of it, which means they tend to try to get in early and beat each other to the rush.

In previous years we've seen good Apple Memorial Day deals appearing in the week before Memorial Day itself, and even earlier in May – as you can see from the Apple Memorial Day deals above. So keep coming back to this page to check for updated offers as they appear.

Apple Memorial Day Sale 2023: What to expect

Based on our experience of many prior years of Apple Memorial Day sales, we can predict that we'll see good savings on iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and more. In 2021, the Apple Memorial Day sale saw savings of $50 on the Apple Air Pods Pro, $70 off the Apple Watch Series 6 and $50 to $100 off certain iPads and MacBooks.

We expect to see similar savings this year, with larger savings possible on older Apple products, and in fact, with two weeks still to go, we're already seeing some deals beating last years Apple Memorial Day sale deals, including $180 off the Apple Watch 7.

Is Apple going to have a Memorial Day?

In short, no, Apple will not have an Apple Memorial Day. In fact, Apple doesn't really do sales at all. Ever. Even after Christmas. The best we get from the Cupertino giant is voucher offers during Black Friday, when it tends to offer vouchers towards future purchases. That's great if you're a big Apple fan and you're likely to buy more gear from the company (we know we certainly are), but it's not the same as a straight-up cash discount on an item you want to buy now. This means that to find the best Apple Memorial Day sale deals, you need to look at other retailers. Amazon and B&H Photo are usually the best bets, followed by Target, Adorama, Best Buy and Walmart.