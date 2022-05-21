The first Memorial Day iPad deal is here: $100 off iPad mini

Memorial Day iPad deals are here already. While the day itself is still a week away, we're already seeing some decent savings, not least on this, the newest iPad mini with 256GB of storage, now down to $549 with $100 off at Amazon with just two colours left at that price. And if you don't think you need that much storage, you can get the 64GB configuration with $90 off at $409.

Apple's newest iPad mini is one of the most conveniently portable tablets you can get, suitable for everyday browsing and catching up with work while on the go, but also a good buy for creative use thanks to its Apple Pencil 2 support for sketching, photo-editing and note-taking (and remember that the iPad mini, despite its diminutive size, is actually more powerful than the standard iPad.

This isn't quite the lowest price we've ever seen on the October 2021 generation – Amazon had an extra $10 off a little earlier in the year, but it's still a great deal on a very new device, and a good sign of things to come for Memorial Day. Read our iPad mini 6th gen review to see more about why we so rate this little tablet so highly. And if you're looking for discounts on other devices, make sure you start following our roundups of the Apple Memorial Day sale 2022 and the best Memorial Day Sale 2022 deals in general because we're already seeing more deals appear.

Need a bigger device or more storage? Amazon also has $100 off the stunning 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 with 129GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage, taking the price of the starting configuration down under $1,000. It also has a handsome $200 off the 2021 iPad Pro 11 with a massive 1TB of storage, reducing the price from $1,499 to $1,299.

If you're not in the US, you won't get Memorial Day deals, but Amazon UK does have £30 off the 256GB 2021 iPad mini, taking the price down to £589, or £20 off the 64GB configuration, now £459, and you can save £41 on the iPad Pro 12.9.

The best Memorial Day iPad deals in the US

2021 iPad mini, 256GB: $649 $549 at Amazon

Save $100 This is close to the lowest price we've seen for the Wifi version of the latest iPad mini, saving you 18% off the price of this super portable tablet in either Starlight or Spay Gray. Hurry because the other colours have gone.

2021 iPad mini, 64GB: $499 $409 at Amazon

Save $90 Amazon also has a 20% saving on the 64GB Wifi configuration of the same iPad mini, now fantastically affordable at just £409.

2021 iPad Pro 12.9, 256GB: $1,199 $1,099 at Amazon

Save $100: If you need more power and more screen, Apple's latest iPad Pro 12.9 is the best tablet you can buy. Right now, you can save $100 on this 256GB configuration, and larger storage versions too.

2021 iPad Pro 11, 1TB: $1,499 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $200: If you need a LOT of storage space, there's $200 off the slightly smaller 2021 iPad Pro with 1TB SSD. There's also $50 off smaller configurations.

Today's best iPad deals in the UK

2021 iPad Pro 11, 128GB: £999 £957.97 at Amazon

Save £43: As for the bigger and more powerful iPad Pro, you can currently save £43 on the 11in version of the tablet with 128GB of storage. Amazon has similar savings on the other configurations too.

If you're not sure which is the best iPad for you, see our guide to the best iPad for help, or check our list of all the current iPad generations. You can also look below for a list of the best current prices in your area across a range of models.

Related articles: