Save $600 on a stunning gaming laptop in this Walmart Plus Weekend deal

Looking for a great gaming laptop deal. This Walmart Plus Weekend offer on the ASUS ROG Strix G15 might be just what you're after. Gaming laptop deals were thin on the ground during Memorial Day, but Walmart's made up for that with $600 off the ASUS ROG Strix G15 with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD (opens in new tab). That takes the price down from $1,599 to just $999.

This is a powerful 15.6in laptop for both gaming and general productivity, with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050TI graphics. A competition-grade display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync makes for super-smooth gameplay, while advanced thermal upgrades help reduce heat.

To take advantage of this Walmart Plus Weekend deal, you'll need to be a member of the supermarket's Walmart+ subscription service. The easy solution to that is to quickly sign up for a free 30-day Walmart+ (opens in new tab) trial. That way you can always cancel before you start paying the monthly subscription fee if you think you won't continue to use the benefits.

The best Walmart Plus Weekend laptop deals

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix G15 15.6in 16GB RAM 1TB SSD: $1,599 $999 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $600: This is a massive saving on a powerful competition-level gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050TI. This is fantastic value for such high-end specs.

(opens in new tab) HP 17.3in FHD laptop 8GB RAM 512GB SSD: $679 $489 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $190: If you don't need the specs of a gaming laptop like the one above but you want a general laptop for everyday work and browsing, this is an interesting option with a larger screen. You get an HD camera for video conferencing and Zoom, an Intel Core i5 processor, Windows 11 and a decent amount of storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, 14in 512GB laptop: $699 $399 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200: Another great Walmart + Weekend deal on a general laptop for everyday use. It's not going to handle heavy creative work, but 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage will see you through general work and productivity tasks. It looks pretty sharp too.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15.6in laptop: $749 $599 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $150: All of the Walmart+ Weekend laptop deals above require you to be a Walmart+ member to access them, but this one's open to all. It's a good saving on a reliable everyday laptop with good battery life and an AMD Ryzen 8-core processor for solid performance.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Laptop L510 15.6in: $279 $209 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $70: If you just need a very basic laptop but want a reliable brand, you won't find many better options than this laptop from ASUS. With 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, it's not going to cope with hungry creative apps, but it should get you through general browsing and office tasks at a rock bottom price for a Windows laptop.

And for more laptop options, make sure you see our guide to the best laptops for gaming. Walmart+ Weekend is only happening in the US. If you're living elsewhere, you can see today's best laptop deals in your location in the list below.

