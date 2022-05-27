I challenge anyone to beat this Memorial Day hard drive deal

Memorial Day isn't until Monday, but the Memorial Day Sale has clearly begun looking at this hard drive deal, and I'd be surprised if anyone beats it over the rest of the weekend. B&H Photo has the perfect beefy but zippy SanDisk Extreme 1TB SSD at almost half price, reduced from $249.99 to $129.99 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $120.

It's worth emphasising that we're talking about an SSD here – so a faster and more reliable storage option than a traditional HHD, and SanDisk is one of the most dependable brands. Its Extreme range of drives offers a durable build, good read and write speeds up to 1050 and 1000 MB/s, respectively and USB-C connection (an adapter's included if you need type-A).

In fact, B&H has gone all-in with its Memorial Day hard drive deals, particularly on quality SanDisk options, so if you need even more storage space than the 1TB model offers, you're likely the find the best deal too.

If you're after super-rapid transfers, SanDisk's Extreme Pro range offers even faster read/write speeds of up to 2000MB/s. B&H has the 1TB model reduced by $110 to $189.99 (opens in new tab). This is a device that got our approval as the best external SSD option going in our guide to the best external hard drives.

And if you need to back up a massive amount of data, B&H also has a massive $360 off the SanDisk Extreme 4TB SSD, now $439.99 (opens in new tab). See all of the best Memorial Day hard drive deals below, or check out our general Memorial Day Sale 2022 guide for more offers.

The best Memorial Day hard drive deals

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB SSD: $249.99 $129.99 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $120: This solid-state drive from SanDisk hits quite a sweet spot, offering enough storage space for most people's needs, decent transfer speeds, durable build, and, right now, phenomenal value for an SSD.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable: $299.99 $189.99 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $110: If you need the faster read/write speeds of SanDisk's pro range, B&H also has a very decent $110 off the 1TB model and even bigger savings on the 2TB and 4TB models.

(opens in new tab) Samsung T5 2TB Portable SSD: $249.99 $209.99 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $40: Samsung's T5 SSDs don't offer read/write speeds as fast as the SanDisk models above, coming in at 540MB/s. But they strike a good-value middle ground for those who want an SSD for better reliability than a traditional HHD but aren't too concerned about speed.

Not in the US or looking for more options? Don't worry, take a look at the list below for the best external hard drive prices available now in your region.

