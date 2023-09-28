This PlayStation 5 SSD with $130 off is Best Buy's Deal of the Day

Did you know that Best Buy has a Deal of the Day? And this one is epic for gamers. For the next 12 hours only, you can save $130 on the WD Black SN85OP 2TB SSD, down from $269.99 to just $139.99 in this time-sensitive deal.

This specific WD Black internal SSD storage drive is one of the best SSDs for the PS5 to expand your storage and, in turn, your game library. You can't just use any SSD with your Playstation 5 console, as it will need to meet specific Sony requirements to be compatible, but thankfully this SSD has been Officially licensed for the PlayStation 5, and the heatsink design makes installation worry-free.

If this isn't quite the deal for you but you still need some extra console storage, take a look at our guides to the best PS5 external hard drives, as well as the best external hard drives for PS4, and there's also the best Samsung SSD deals guide too.

Today's Best Buy Deal of the Day

WD Black SN850P 2TB SSD for PlayStation 5

Was: $269.99

Now: $139.99 at Best Buy

Save: $130 Overview: This is a great deal for those who are looking to expand the storage on their PlayStation 5 console with a quick and easy installation method using the M-key port situated conveniently in the console. It also has a heatsink to keep everything ticking along smoothly. Key features: Capacity: 2TB (2000GB)| Drive type: SSD |Min Read Speed: 7300mb/s|Max Write Speed: 6600mb/s | Form Factor: M.2 2280| Interface:

PCIe Gen 4 x4 Release Date: June, 2023 Price history: This is a great deal, given that the original retail price for this model is $269.99 – saving $130. The 1TB model costs $159.99/£123.99, and the 4TB model retails for $549.99/£415.99. Price Check: Amazon: $139.99 | B&H Photo: $699.99 Review consensus: We have yet to review this specific WD SSD model for ourselves, but we do have a competitive guide to the all the best internal hard drives featuring many that we have tested for comparison.



Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Asus Vivobook 16 in your region and worldwide using our clever shopping widget.