Catch these HOT external hard drive deals before they sell out!

External hard drives aren't the most glamorous bits of kit you'll see on sale this Cyber Monday, but there are big discounts to be had. You can get an enormous amount of storage for much cheaper than you'd normally pay. These deals are selling really fast, so fast we can barely keep up in fact. And some are only live for a few more hours so now is the time to click 'add to basket'.

The best Cyber Monday external hard drive deals are on reputable brands such as Western Digital and Samsung – for example this 6TD NAS hard drive which has a massive 37% off, taking it down to £122.99. In the US, there's also deals on WD and Samsung hard drives, with this best-selling deal of a 1TB hard drive, which is down from $109.99 to just $37.99 and was so popular it's now not in stock till 7 December. Never fear though, there are plenty more deals still available, and we've listed our top picks below.



Why might you need a external hard drive? Well, a decent external hard drive can save you a lot of hassle, as you can use it to store all your most important documents, either using it as a way to back up your computer or free up space for you to work on more stuff.

Below are the best US deals, scroll down for the UK deals below.

Samsung T5 2TB portable SSD: $479 $369 at Amazon

Save $110: This is one of our top-rated external hard drives and there are a range of deals on different sizes, the biggest of which is $110 off the 2TB version. There's limited stock so be quick!

Western Digital 2TB external hard drive: $109.99 $64.99 at Office Depot

Save $45: Western Digital's My Passport is our top-rated external hard drive. Right now, you can save big on the range at Office Depot. It's nice and portable, but the bright red colour should mean you don't lose it easily.

WD Easystore 5TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: $169.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

Save $80: Get this external hard drive for almost half price right now at Best Buy. With data rates up to 5 Gbps with USB 3.0, this is a bargain to snap up. There's also good discounts on the gigantic 10TB model.

In the UK? See the best hard drive deals below.

Western Digital 6TB NAS hard drive: £196.26 £122.99 at Amazon

Save £73: You can get a whopping £73 off this Western Digital 6TB NAS hard drive. This hard drive is specifically made for creatives who use a lot of digital media, and most people won't need more than 6TB of storage.

Samsung T5 2TB portable SSD: £369.99 £243.49 at Amazon

34% off: The T5 snaps up the second spot in our ranking of the best external hard drives and SSDs, offering speedy performance and a compact size. There's also a range of fun colours to choose from, although not all colours are available in all sizes.

