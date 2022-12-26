Top PS5 SSDs fall to lowest prices yet in these after-Christmas deals

If you received a PS5 from Santa this Christmas, you're one lucky person. You might now be looking for the best games, and probably also the best PS5 SSD deals to boost the storage space on your new console. And luckily, we've spotted the perfect after-Christmas PS5 SSD deals to sort things out, including the officially licensed WD_BLACK (1TB) SN850, reduced from $179.99 to $124.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $55 – almost a third off the price.

This SSD is fully compatible with the PS5, quick to install and provides powerful performance and fast transfer speeds and heatsink technology to avoid overheating. There are more options too – see all of the best after-Christmas PS5 SSD deals below. And if you're looking for more after-Christmas deals on PS5 accessories, see our picks of the best TV for PS5 and the best PS5 controllers.

The best after-Christmas PS5 SSD deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 (1TB) with Heatsink: $219.99 $119.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100: While not officially licensed, the Seagate FireCuda 530 is our pick as the best internal SSD for the PS5 overall, and it's also now the best value, with $100 off at Best Buy. It's slightly faster than the WD drive below at up to 7300mb per second compared to 7000, and it's now slightly cheaper too. Best Buy also has $190 off the 2TB version (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850 (1TB) with Heatsink: $179.99 $124.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55: Western Digital is highly regarded as a brand for both internal and external SSDs. The SN850 is officially licensed by PlayStation and provides fast transfer speeds and easy installation. With almost a third off, this is a great deal for anyone who got a PS5 for Christmas.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850 (2TB) with Heatsink: $299.99 $259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40: if you think you'll need more than an extra 1TB of storage, there's also an after-Christmas PS5 SSD deal on the 2TB configuration of the same drive. Again, it's officially licensed by Sony. In this case you save 13%.

The best Boxing Day PS5 SSD deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Seagate FireCuda 530 (1TB) with Heatsink: £164.90 $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £25.90: Not quite as big a saving as in the US, but anyone who received a PS5 this Christmas might want to take advantage of this Boxing Day PS5 SSD deal on our top pick, the FireCuda 530. Fast transfer speeds make this a great value choice.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink (1TB): £143.79 $£97.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £45.80: We haven't tried out this PS5 SSD ourselves, so we can't vouch for the performance, but Samsung's usually a reliable brand and this has good reviews. And we certainly can't argue with the price, which is one of the best PS5 SSD price around on this size of storage.

Not in the US or UK? Check out the best PS5 SSD deals in your area below, or see our regular guide to the best SSD for PS5.

Do I need a PS5 SSD? Perhaps the one negative of the PS5, other than its elusiveness, is that the internal SSD can fill up fast. While it's advertised at a reasonable-sounding 825GB, part of that is taken up by the operating system, which leaves around 667.2GB free for games and media such as video recordings. Considering that individual PS5 games can weigh in at around 50GB, that can soon fill up. If you're not planning to play many games, you might be fine without one, but if you want a wide selection of games (and the convenience of storing them internally), you probably will want an SSD for your PS5.

