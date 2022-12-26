This rare Nintendo Switch OLED after-Christmas deal is selling fast

We don't often see Nintendo Switch OLED deals come up in the US. We saw a few savings on British imports around the time of Black Friday, but not much more than that. But, if you're very, very quick, right now you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED in white reduced from $349.99 to $329.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a saving of just over $20.

Not a massive saving, but it's about as much as we can hope for on a console that's been so hard to track down until recently. This after Christmas Nintendo Switch deal is selling fast though, and we don't expect it to last beyond today.

If you're in the UK, the best deal right now is Nintendo Switch OLED + Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for £299 at Very (opens in new tab). See both deals below. You might also want to see our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games.

The best after Christmas Nintendo Switch deal in the US

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED white: $349.99 $329.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20.04: The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest version of the console. As well as the enhanced OLED screen for better contrast and a cleaner image, you also get more storage space, a beefier kickstand and slightly better audio.

The best Boxing Day Nintendo Switch OLED deal in the UK

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED white + The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword: £309 £299 at Very (opens in new tab)

Save £10 + free game: And here's a great Boxing Day Nintendo Switch OLED deal for those in the UK. You save £10 on the regular retail price of the console, and also get a free game thrown in. If you're more of a Mario fan, another option is the Switch OLED + Mario Kart Live Home Circuit (opens in new tab) for the same price.

Not in the US? See the best Nintendo Switch deals in your area below.

Read more: