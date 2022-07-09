Best Prime Day SSD deals (and external hard drive deals)

We're going to be seeking the best Prime Day SSD deals his Amazon Prime Day, and the weekend before the event, because they may not be the most exciting tech in the world, but SSDs and external hard drives are essential in the creative's arsenal.

If you want a quick recap on the difference between a solid state drive (SSD) and a hard disc drive (HDD), scroll down to the bottom of the page for that. But if you have an idea of what you're looking for, then jump straight into the deals immediately below.

It's worth noting that the official Amazon Prime Day is over 12th and 13th July – that's Tuesday and Wednesday. But we've covered a good number of these events now, and we're confident that there will be plenty pre-Prime Day SSD deals available (often not from Amazon itself). Our advice? Have a look at the deals below, and if there's a solid bargain on a hard drive that you've been looking for, snap it up. If not, come back Tuesday and Wednesday and see what's available then.

We'll be covering all sorts of brilliant Prime Day deals this week, but right now, the other main page that's live is our breakdown of what to expect from the best Apple Prime Day deals. Or if you still want more SSD and hard drive options, check out our guide to the best SSD for PS5. You might also want to take a look at our pick of the best power banks and the best internal hard drives.

The best pre-Prime Day SSD deals: US

The following pre-Prime Day SSD deals are what we consider to be Prime Day-quality deals, just a few days before the actual event. As we've covered several Amazon Prime Days, we know that there are often quality Prime Day SSD deals that get released before the official date, so it's well worth your time to check out the following bargains. There will, no doubt, be great savings on the official days, but they tend to go by in a flash, so it's worth seeing what's available now.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 1TB SSD: $249.99 $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120: SSDs are faster than HDDs, and this fantastic SanDisk Extreme SSD offers especially fast read and write speeds. It can take a lot of punishment too, with 2-metre drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance. Amazon's just lowered its price further, with 52 per cent off!

(opens in new tab) Samsung T5 2TB Portable SSD: $249.99 $209.99 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $40: Samsung's T5 SSDs don't offer read/write speeds as fast as the SanDisk models above, coming in at 540MB/s. But they strike a good-value middle ground for those who want an SSD for better reliability than a traditional HDD but aren't too concerned about speed.

(opens in new tab) WD 2TB My Passport SSD: $379.99 $229.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150: Amazon has impressive discounts on a whole range WD SSDs, from 500GB right up to 4TB. This 2TB option offers more than enough storage for most people and a massive saving of 39 per cent. If you get in before they sell out, there's a range of colours available too.

(opens in new tab) WD 500GB My Passport Go SSD: $119.99 $78.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $41.99: There's another decent saving to be had on this smart Western Digital SSD. At up to 400MB/s for transfers, it's not the fastest model, but this a great price for an SSD, and it's drop-resistant up to two meters. For more space, the 2TB version (opens in new tab) is $299.99, with $30 off but stock was running out at the time of writing.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG 870 QVO SATA III 2TB External SSD: $229.99 $174.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55: If you need more space, Amazon also has 22 per cent of this fast and reliable 2TB Samsung SSD, which comes with tools to monitor the drive's health and status. Amazon was initially offering an even bigger discount, but some deals are already getting snapped up quickly.

The best pre-Prime Day external hard drive deals: US

(opens in new tab) WD Easystore 5TB: $179.99 $104.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $75: If you need to back up a lot of data, fast, look no further than this Western Digital drive. It has a USB 3.0 connection, a fast data transfer rate, and it comes with easy-to-use automatic backup software. Best Buy has around 50% off the 2TB and 4TB versions too.

(opens in new tab) Seagate Backup Plus Slim 1TB External Hard Drive: $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25: If aesthetics are a priority, the Seagate Backup Plus is a great option. This 1TB HDD has a smart, slimline brushed metal case. It comes with automatic backup software that means you can leave it to get on with the job.

The best Prime Day SSD deals: UK

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 1TB SDD: £221.99 £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $122: There's also 55% off the 1TB SanDisk SSD in the UK, offering fantastic value for money on a super fast, super secure, light and compact external drive.



(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 1TB SDD: £163.79 £78.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $85.30: A close contender for the best ongoing Black Friday hard drive deal in the UK is this Samsung option, also a 1TB SSD. It's slightly heavier than the SanDisk above but offers comparable speeds for a slightly lower price. It's a tough call between the two and will probably come down to your personal preference on looks.

How do I know if it's a good Prime Day SSD deal? We've been covering Prime Day SSD deals for a number of years now, but we don't want you to just take our word for it. There are free tools that can help you make sure that you really are making the best buying decision when you see a deal that looks good to you. Top of our list are easy tools that will allow you to see the price history of the product that you're thinking of buying. Google Shopping (opens in new tab) is good if you want to compare information of products, and the big one for Amazon (which we use all the time), is CamelCamelCamel. You can use the site, or get a browser extension, which will make checking the price an easy one click exercise.

What's the difference between SSD and HHD? There are two types of external hard drive: hard disk drives (HDDs, also known as mechanical or traditional hard drives) and solid state drives (SSDs) – such as these Samsung hard drives. All SSDs are faster, lighter and less power-hungry than HDD drives, which will be cheaper but also slower. HDDs are also good for storing lots of data as they often have a high capacity. If you want to store huge amounts of data while keeping prices low, a HDD is the way to go – such as the ever-popular WD My Passport. But if speed is your top priority, then choose an SSD. Or, you can always use a smaller SSD for files that you need to access or move around often, and then store the other data that you use less often on a higher capacity HDD.

Related articles: