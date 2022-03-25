The best Herman Miller Aeron prices for March 2022

On this page you will find the best Herman Miller Aeron prices available, wherever you are in the world. The Aeron is one of Herman Miller's finest office chairs, and as such demand is high on the stylish yet ergonomic seat.

Herman Miller has been making furniture for over 100 years, and the Aeron is seen rightly as one of the best of its designs, getting its first release by the company back in 1994. Built from quality materials, recently including ocean-bound plastics, and designed for a wide range of body types, the Aeron stands alongside the Mirra 2 as the company's most popular office chair. Want to know which is better? Check out our page on Herman Miller Mirra 2 vs Aeron. Then you can always see the best Herman Miller Mirra 2 prices when you've decided.

In short, we highly rate the Herman Miller Aeron. It's a piece of furniture design art that's built beautifully. Importantly, it's also highly ergonomic, so you're posture and back health will benefit from sitting in it. Want to know more about the best office chairs for back pain? We've got you covered. You can also have a look at some more great chair ideas in our overall guide to the overall best office chairs.

The best Herman Miller Aeron prices

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

Herman Miller Aeron: price

The Herman Miller Aeron chair is currently sold on the Herman Miller site for $1,195/£1,214, though we've seen the chair go for sale just under the $1,000/£1,000 mark, especially around times of big retail events, such as President's Day or Memorial Day Sale 2022.

Read more: