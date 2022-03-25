The best Herman Miller Aeron prices for March 2022

By published

These are the lowest Herman Miller Aeron prices you'll find.

Herman Miller Aeron chairs around a desk
(Image credit: Herman Miller)

On this page you will find the best Herman Miller Aeron prices available, wherever you are in the world. The Aeron is one of Herman Miller's finest office chairs, and as such demand is high on the stylish yet ergonomic seat.  

Herman Miller has been making furniture for over 100 years, and the Aeron is seen rightly as one of the best of its designs, getting its first release by the company back in 1994. Built from quality materials, recently including ocean-bound plastics, and designed for a wide range of body types, the Aeron stands alongside the Mirra 2 as the company's most popular office chair. Want to know which is better? Check out our page on Herman Miller Mirra 2 vs Aeron. Then you can always see the best Herman Miller Mirra 2 prices when you've decided. 

In short, we highly rate the Herman Miller Aeron. It's a piece of furniture design art that's built beautifully. Importantly, it's also highly ergonomic, so you're posture and back health will benefit from sitting in it. Want to know more about the best office chairs for back pain? We've got you covered. You can also have a look at some more great chair ideas in our overall guide to the overall best office chairs.

The best Herman Miller Aeron prices 

A Herman Miller Aeron chair in front of a table

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

Herman Miller Aeron: price

The Herman Miller Aeron chair is currently sold on the Herman Miller site for $1,195/£1,214, though we've seen the chair go for sale just under the $1,000/£1,000 mark, especially around times of big retail events, such as President's Day or Memorial Day Sale 2022

Read more: 

Beren Neale
Beren Neale

Beren Neale is the deals editor at Creative Bloq. After editing several creative and design magazines - including the graphic design mag Computer Arts - he found his home on the biggest global art and design website, helping digital creatives get the best deals on the kit that they need. 

Related articles