We're always on the lookout for a good Apple deal and Prime Day is the perfect time to replenish your Apple kit for less. I'm really not saying every single offer is worth it over these sales periods, far from it (though this record-low on a 'basic' level iPad is pretty awesome), but there's usually one standout deal from every category. So that's exactly what I'm rounding up for you here.

I've found the absolute best price on an iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Pencil for you and put them here. I've taken into account the best option for most people, and looked at the value being offered in each product category. Take a look at what I've found below, or click the link above for all Prime Day Apple deals. You can also see our iPad Prime Day roundup.

Not a Prime member? Get a 30 day free trial here.

UK Apple Prime Day deals

Save 19% Apple iPad : was £349 now £284 at Amazon This is the 'basic' iPad, but to be honest it's more than enough for most people. If you're wanting to do heavy creative tasks, you'll want to look at the iPad Pro. And if you're more into digital art you'll need the Air. But this iPad, with it's lovely 11-inch screen and A16 chip is ideal for productivity tasks, streaming, browsing and some light creative work like sketching, will be enough. And it's at its lowest price EVER right now. See iPad generations for a comparison of all models. And the best iPad for drawing. Price history: Previous low – £299.

Save 26% Apple Watch 10: was $399.99 now $295.99 at Amazon I'll be honest, I wasn't sure about the Apple Watch 10 until I got one. I was happy with my SE2. But the fast battery charging and the bigger screen are actually great, so even if you're not doing mountaineering or obsessively tracking your health and/or sleep, it's a worthwhile upgrade. And that's especially true when there is this deal, which brings it to the lowest price ever. See Apple Watch generations for a list of all the Apple Watch models. Price history: previous low – 299.99

Save 12% Apple AirPods 4: was £129 now £113 at Amazon I have a pair of the AirPods 4 and I love that they read you your text messages. The sound is great, too, for a basic pair of AirPods (the Pro also has a deal and is at its lowest ever price of £179 if you're okay with spending a bit more). If you're in the Apple ecosystem, AirPods are the smoothest addition – the FindMy function has never been more used than with these earbuds. Believe me. Price history: Previous lowest – £116

Save 16% Apple Pencil Pro: was £129 now £109 at Amazon Okay so this is only matching the lowest price ever, but it's a reasonable deal. We love the Pro because it's the perfect creative tool, with a ton of features designed for digital artists. If you want something more basic, the Apple Pencil USB-C is also at its lowest price – it's £65 reduced from £79. See our Apple Pencil vs to find out which one is best for you. Price history: Previous low – £109

Save 15% Apple MacBook Air M3: was £999 now £849 at Amazon We LOVE the MacBook Air, and the M4 version is good enough to manage most creative work as our M4 MacBook Air review showed. It's got a gloriously clear and bright screen (not quite at the level of the Pro, obvs, but great nonetheless). It's light and portable, and zippy to boot. This is a great price on a 13-inch laptop that is well worth the money. There are also deals available on the 15-inch version. Find out more MacBook Prime Day deals here. Price history: Previous low – £899

US Apple Prime Day deals

Save 20% Apple iPad Air M3: was $599 now $478.50 at Amazon Our favourite digital art iPad is one of those at its lowest ever price right now, it's $20 below its previous low of $499. Our iPad Air review raves about it. It's the iPad Air with an M3 chip so it's the zippiest one – and its screen is a pure delight. It is compatible with the fantastic Apple Pencil Pro and is more than good enough for most creative work (though if you're going heavier you'll need the Pro). Price history: Previous lowest price $499.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $279 at Amazon I love this watch with its big screen and mega fast charging – in fact, I'm wearing it right now. This is a great deal, which sees it $20 lower than ever, and 30% off the RRP. There is also a nice deal on the SE, if you'd rather have a simpler one. That watch was more than good enough for me for years, and if you're not looking to go underwater or track your sleep you'll be fine. Price history: Previous low – $399

Apple MacBook Pro M3: at Best Buy Amazon US doesn't have any record-low prices on MacBooks yet so I am not including an Amazon deal here. Best Buy has beaten Prime Day in this instance, with $500 off the last-gen MacBook Pro. It's a good price on a brilliant laptop that still has more than enough power for most people. It has that beautiful liquid retina screen and incredible battery life! If you'd rather shop at Amazon, see the link below:

Save 31% Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $89 at Amazon A 30% discount on these AirPods is actually a really good deal. They're the latest AirPods and I am listening through them right now. I love how I can find them on the multiple times I lose them in a day, using FindMy, and they read my text messages to me. This version doesn't have ANC but you can pay a bit more to get that feature. The sound is pretty good, especially for the price point of this deal. The Pro have an incredible deal as well – with 40% off, making them $149. Price history: Airpods 4 previous low – $99, Pro previous low – $189

Not in the UK? See the deals we've found below: