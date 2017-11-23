Ping pong art auction serves up charity support

Some of the world's most exciting artists have collaborated with The Art of Ping Pong on an artistic and noble use for table tennis equipment – covering ping pong bats in interesting designs and illustrations and auctioning them for charity.

Back for a fifth year, The Art of Ping Pong brings creatives together to raise money for charity, and this year it's helping the young adult cancer support group Trekstock. Since 2013 its charity auctions have raised over £15k.

27 talented artists have got involved with The Art of Ping Pong 2017

For 2017, The Art of Ping Pong has roped in help from more artists, illustrators and designers than ever before, with 27 creatives signing up to raise money for Trekstock. Artists include established greats such as George Hardie, who created the artwork for Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, and newcomers such as Mr Doodle.

The online auction started on 26 October, but you have until 30 November to pick up specially made artwork and raise money for a worthy cause.

There is just over a week left to bid on my @artof_pingpong table with all proceeds going to @trekstock. You can also still grab one of my @everpresshq T-Shirts. Visit theartofpingpong.co.uk to find out more A photo posted by @charlieoscarpatterson on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

Algy Batten produced and created the event, and this year he's kept things fresh by adding two mini ping pong tables painted by Charlie Oscar Patterson and Mr Doodle to the online charity auction.

On top of ping pong tables, you can also get your hands on eight specially made T-shirts, thanks to a partnership with Everpress. Artists have also created bespoke ping pong paddles for the auction, which you can explore by clicking left to right in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 5 Mr Bingo carries on his advent calendar's naked people theme Image 2 of 5 George Hardie created this beautiful constellation bat Image 3 of 5 This delicious-looking paddle was designed by Hattie Newman Image 4 of 5 The apparently crazy Mr Doodle drew this scribbly bat Image 5 of 5 This cartoony beast was designed by Nigel Howlett

The full list of contributors also includes: Yoni Alter, Mr Bingo, John Booth, Emma Brewin, Fred Butler, Alison Carmichael, Sebastian Cox, Marina Esmeraldo, Emily Forgot, Kev Munday, Neasden Control Centre, Nous Vous, Zuza Mengham, Stina Persson, Saskia Pomeroy, Pref, Benedict Radcliffe, Gemma Shiel, Adam Simpson, Sam Taylor, Louis Trew and Celia Washington.

If you're in the area, there will be a closing party for The Art of Ping Pong on 29 November at Below One Fifteen, 115 Curtain Road, Shoreditch, London.

