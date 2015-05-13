Top designers create unique poster designs for charity

Some of the design industry's finest talent has come together for a week-long exhibition, Present, which aims to raise money to help aid street children in India.

Run by new not-for-profit platform Equals, Present will showcase a series of unique posters created by 60 designers and studios from 16 different countries – including David Carson, The Brody Associates, Build, Elmwood, Malika Favra, Heydays, Mucho and more.

Work will be created in response to one of three briefs set around the themes of "India, positivity and street children". Each poster will be exhibited at The Proud Archivist in London from 19-27 September 2015. Admission is free and a catalogues containing all entries will be available to buy at the event, with all proceeds going to charity.

"This whole exhibition was inspired by a trip Luke O'Brien and I took to India in 2014" explains Elena Dransfield. "We absolutely fell in love with the country, but we could not ignore the poverty around us, and as soon as we got home we decided we needed to do something to help."

"After months of planning, we sent out our ideas to the design community, and we were absolutely overwhelmed with the response we received. Thanks to the kindness of people within the industry we have been able to make this project a reality, and I can't wait to see what people come up with."

You can keep an eye on all the latest news from the exhibition, which is the first in a series of proposed annual events, via Twitter: @weare_equals.

