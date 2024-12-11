Actually, that $1.4M 'blank' painting isn't a waste of time

In a world of passive TikTok videos, here's an artwork that forces you to participate.

(Image credit: Ketterer Kunst GmbH und Co.)

As I write this, I've got two tabs open in my web browser. One tab is an image of an apparently blank canvas by the American artist Robert Ryman. Titled General 52 x 52, the original just sold at auction for nearly $1.4m. The other tab is a TikTok video likening the voice of the new Manchester United manager to a character from Despicable Me. To be honest, I think I'm enjoying the TikTok video more than Ryman's painting.

General 52 x 52 sold last week at Berlin auction house Ketterer Kunst. Several news outlets compared it to the recent $6.2m sale of Maurizio Cattelan's Comedian, a banana, duct taped to a wall, bought and eaten by a Crypto entrepreneur. I've seen a lot of social media outrage directed towards Ryman, declaring the art to be a waste of time. And yet, while I might be getting more of an immediate laugh out of that TikTok video, I'd still take a 'blank' painting over it.

Gary Evans

Gary Evans is a journalist with a passion for creative writing. He's recently finished his Masters in creative writing, but when he's not hitting the books, he loves to explore the world of digital art and graphic design. He was previously staff writer on ImagineFX magazine in Bath, but now resides in Sunderland, where he muses on the latest tech and writes poetry. 

