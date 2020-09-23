Forget Amazon Prime Day, save $400 on a Surface Pro 6 NOW!

If you're looking for a great deal on Microsoft's Surface Pro 6 and Surface Pro 7 tablets, and you can't wait until Amazon Prime Day 2020, you're in luck. Amazon is showing its generous side with some massive pre-Prime Day deals, like this US offer on the Surface Pro 6 – only $798.99, reduced from $1,199, giving you a massive $400 saving. That's the biggest discount that we've seen on the brilliant Surface Pro 6 so far this year.

But if your heart is set on a Surface Pro 7, Amazon is also offering some great savings, including this UK deal: £100 off the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 tablet, cutting the price from £799 to £699.

Scroll down for more great deals, but remember: all of these Surface Pro deals are limited, so if you've been thinking of investing in one, now's definitely the time to buy.

Surface Pro 6 and 7 deals: US

Surface Pro 6 | 128 GB SSD | $1,199 | $804.88 at Amazon

Save $400: This is the biggest deal going right now on the Surface Pro 6, at a massive $400 off the asking price. You'll get an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage – and all for under a grand!

Surface Pro 7 | $899 | $845.99 at Amazon

Save $54: This Platinum model of the Surface Pro 7 comes with a 10th Gen Quad-Core i5, 8GB RAM and a 128GB solid state hard drive, and a nice $54 off the asking price.

Surface Pro 6 and 7 deals: UK

Surface Pro 7 | 2919 | 128GB | £799 | £699 at Amazon

Save £100: This 2019 Platinum edition of the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 comes with Intel 10th generation Dual Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home edition. It's a stunning tablet at a stunning price.

Surface Pro 7 | £1,169 | £973 at Amazon

Save £196: If you want to spend a bit more, you get a much bigger deal, with this 2019 Surface Pro 7. And you get a lot for your money! This black edition comes with Intel Core i5, 8GB memory and 256GB storage. With it's 12.3-inch touchscreen, it's a versatile 2-in-1 laptop.

Surface Pro 6 | 128 GB SSD | £879 | £779.99 at Amazon

Save £99: A tidy saving of nearly £100 off this Surface Pro 6. It comes with Silver, sports an 8th Gen Core i5, has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. With its Intel UHD Graphics 620, this 2018 model is a beautiful tablet.View Deal

Missed these deals? Never fear, be sure to bookmark our dedicated Amazon Surface Pro article, which we'll update with all the best offers as they arrive.

Not in the US or UK? Here are the best Surface Pro 7 and 6 offers in your area:

