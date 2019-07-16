The best Prime Day Deals that aren't from Amazon

Not sure if you've heard, but it's Amazon Prime Day. Maybe you're not a Prime member, or maybe you just prefer shopping elsewhere, but either way we have some good news for you. This year a load of retailers – in the US as well as the UK – have got in on the act with offers of their own.
Buckle in: these are the very best Prime Day deals that *don't* come from Amazon...
(Or if you don't care where your bargains come from, check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime deals).
HP 15 laptop 15.6":
$399 now $269 at Walmart
Save $130: This HP 15 Laptop has an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB SDRAM, and a 1TB HDD. Walmart has dropped the price by a whopping $130 in this not-Prime deal. View Deal
Google Home Mini: Was $49 now $25 at Walmart
Half price: This smart device gives you hands-free help in any room of the house, thanks to Google Assistant. All colours are half price right now at Amazon.View Deal
Vizio 55" Class 4K Smart LED TV:
$478 $319.99 at Walmart
$159 off: This 55-inch, 4K, smart LED TV from Vizio is a whole load cheaper right now. It features a high dynamic range for impressive colour and contrast, and comes very highly reviewed.
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6" 330S:
£399.99 £299.99 at John Lewis
Save £100: Amazon has knocked this machine down to £219.99, but good old JL has gone one better and rounded the discount up to a full £100. For that you get an AMD Ryzen R3 Processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.
View Deal
Google Home Max smart speaker: £299 now £199
£100 off: This hands-free smart speaker will help you out with any questions (via Google Assistant), control your other smart home devices, and (of course) play music. This deal is matched by Very and Argos, but at JL you get a two-year guarantee.
Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017):
£609 £599 at John Lewis
Save £10: This 64GB iPad, with Wi-Fi and cellular data is on sale this Prime Day. It may look like a small saving but this is the cheapest price we've seen for this particular iPad. For comparison, it currently costs £615 on Amazon. This deal is also available at Currys.
Wacom Intuos Pro (Large):
$499.95 $399.95 at Walmart
Save $100: This multi-touch tablet is the ideal for artists and designers who want to be able to work digitally from start to finish on any project... and everyone knows Wacom rules the roost when it comes to graphics tablets.
View Deal
Wacom Intuos Pro, Medium:
$379.95 $279.95 at Walmart
Save $100: Large looking too large for you? The Medium version of this quality graphics tablet is also on special offer at Walmart. Don't miss this deal.View Deal