I can't get enough of these stunning typographic portraits

By Joseph Foley
published

This artist has a way with words.

Typographic portrait of Heath Ledger as the Joker
(Image credit: Phil Vance)

They say a picture's worth a thousand words, but these stunning artworks literally are thousands of words. An artist is creating posters of famous people that feature their own words written out in a range of characterful scripts, and they look lush.

From Audrey Hepburn and Johnny Cash to Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein, the series features a broad range of legends. And each piece features quotes from the subject, be it their lyrics, writings or dialogue from films (see our favourite poster designs for more inspiration).

The typographic portraits are the work of US artist Phil Vance (opens in new tab). Named "In Their Own Words," the series features Cash portrayed through the lyrics from his cover of God’s Gonna Cut You Down, Heath Ledger's The Joker in quotes from The Dark Knight and Winston Churchill in his WW2 speeches.

Vance describes his technique as a twist on cross-hatching, layering words to create depth and density. He recently began layering quotes in acrylic paint. There are more examples of his work and process on his Instagram account.

The pieces remind me a little of the work of the typewriter artist we featured a while ago. If you're experimenting with acrylics yourself, see our article on acrylic painting techniques. We also have a guide to the best acrylic paints.

Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

